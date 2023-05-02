Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a small, window-size air conditioner for my bedroom. I can’t find any for $100; they all seem to be $150 for the small ones. Help. — Jennifer Connelly, Manahawkin

Dear Jennifer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a Midea 5,000 BTU window air conditioner regularly $159.99 on sale for $99.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In the past week, I have been asked about local shoe repair. I remember you addressing this topic a few months ago. Can you help? — Ruth Baker, Absecon

Dear Ruth: There is a shoemaker Dave in the strip shopping center on the corner of Tilton Road and Route 9 in Northfield, across from McDonald’s. The sign says Shoe Repair; the phone number is 609-383-8857.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I live in Bridgeton, and my parents have a grandfather clock that needs to be serviced. Do you know anyone who will come to our house to service it? — Denise

Dear Denise: Try calling Linwood Clock Shop on Shore Road in Linwood at 609-653-4420. If they can’t come to your parents’ house, they may know someone who can.

Can you help?

David Berry from Buena is looking for someone who could make a scale model of his home in either ceramic or wood from a photo.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Signature Farms cafe bowls: $2.99.

London broil steak: $4.99 per pound.

A value pack of chicken thighs, legs or drumsticks: buy one, get one free.

Extra large 26- to 30-count shrimp: $11.98 per 2-pound bag.

Hebrew National beef franks: buy one, get one free.

Crystal Light drink mix: $2.50.

Cracker Barrel 8-ounce chunk cheese: $2.50.

Wish-Bone 8-ounce salad dressing: Three for $5.

Signature Select pretzel twists: $4.49.

Layered Bean Dip: $5.99. Limit one.*

Guacamole dip, produce dips or Sam’s salsa: $2.99. Limit one.*

Avocados, cilantro or red onions: 99 cents each. Limit 5.*

Soleil 8-pack of sparkling water: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Hunt’s Manwich or Chef Boyardee pasta or microwave pasta: $4.95 for five. Limit one offer.*

Sugardale or Smithfield 1-pound bacon: $3.99. Limit four.*

Chobani 24-ounce Probiotic drink or Flips 4-pack: Two for $8.* Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Top round London broil: $3.99 per pound.

Center-cut pork chop family pack: $1.99 per pound.

Premium fresh salmon fillet: $9.99 per pound.

Fresh Express salad blends: Two for $5.

Mangos: 49 cents.

Snow crab clusters: $7.99 per pound.

Entenmann’s cakes and Danish: Half price.

Goya Canilla 20-pound bag of extra long rice: $9.99.

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*

Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: Twelve for $12. Limit one offer.*

Arm & Hammer 118.1- to 144.5-ounce laundry detergent: $5.99. Limit one.*

belVita breakfast biscuits: Three for $8. Limit four offers.*

Kelloggs Pop-Tarts: Three for $6. Limit four offers.*

Nabisco Chips Ahoy!: Three for $7. Limit four offers.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Assorted summer and pool toys are half price at Rite Aid. Ferrero Rocher, Dove and Lindt’s candy are buy one, get one half price.

Get a Number 10 size hanging basket of flowering annuals at Home Depot for $9.98. A 12-pack of marigolds, begonias or petunias is $13.98.

Banana Boat or Hawaiian Tropic suntan lotion is buy one, get one half price at CVS. Buy two and get $3 in ExtraBucks Rewards.

Invicta watches are 40% off at Boscov’s. Yankee 22 ounce candles are half price.

Simply Tide laundry detergent is four bottles for $9 at Walgreens. No7 Skincare is buy one, get one half price.

Finish 24-count dishwasher tabs are $3.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. A 20-piece set of Farberware flatware is $14.99.

Get a Ninja Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 two-basket air fryer regularly $179.99 on sale for $99.99 at Target. A Shark ION Wi-Fi-connected robotic vacuum regularly $259.99 is on sale for $149.99.

Avocados are 69 cents and 1 pound of bay scallops is $4.99 starting Wednesday at Lidl.