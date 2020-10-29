Looking for a home gym? Tilton Fitness is auctioning equipment.

Tilton Fitness gym equipment is set to go to auction next month after officials announced the closing of the chain over the summer due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Equipment from all seven Tilton Fitness locations will be put up for bid in an auction from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, according to Joshua Olshin, a managing partner at AuctionAdvisors.
Tilton, which had locations in Egg Harbor and Galloway townships, closed July 1. Gyms and fitness centers across the state have been shuttered since mid-March as the state government seeks to mitigate the spread of the disease.
They were expected to reopen in June along with indoor dining in Stage 2 of the governor’s restart and recovery plan, but Gov. Phil Murphy has paused the reopening effort as the state’s transmission rate has increased and other states have recorded huge spikes in cases and deaths.
Gyms reopened at 25% capacity Sept. 1.
Tilton Fitness had about 20,000 members among its seven locations in Atlantic and Ocean counties.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.