Looking for a home gym? Tilton Fitness is auctioning equipment.

Tilton Fitness gym equipment is set to go to auction next month after officials announced the closing of the chain over the summer due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Equipment from all seven Tilton Fitness locations will be put up for bid in an auction from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, according to Joshua Olshin, a managing partner at AuctionAdvisors.

Tilton, which had locations in Egg Harbor and Galloway townships, closed July 1. Gyms and fitness centers across the state have been shuttered since mid-March as the state government seeks to mitigate the spread of the disease.

They were expected to reopen in June along with indoor dining in Stage 2 of the governor’s restart and recovery plan, but Gov. Phil Murphy has paused the reopening effort as the state’s transmission rate has increased and other states have recorded huge spikes in cases and deaths.

Gyms reopened at 25% capacity Sept. 1.

Tilton Fitness had about 20,000 members among its seven locations in Atlantic and Ocean counties.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.