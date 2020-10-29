 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Looking for a home gym? Tilton Fitness is auctioning equipment.
0 comments

Looking for a home gym? Tilton Fitness is auctioning equipment.

{{featured_button_text}}
n28 gym thanksgiving

Trainer Ruthie O'Brian teaches a Body Combat class in 2013 at Tilton Fitness in Egg Harbor Township.

 Edward Lea

Tilton Fitness gym equipment is set to go to auction next month after officials announced the closing of the chain over the summer due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Equipment from all seven Tilton Fitness locations will be put up for bid in an auction from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, according to Joshua Olshin, a managing partner at AuctionAdvisors.

Tilton, which had locations in Egg Harbor and Galloway townships, closed July 1. Gyms and fitness centers across the state have been shuttered since mid-March as the state government seeks to mitigate the spread of the disease.

They were expected to reopen in June along with indoor dining in Stage 2 of the governor’s restart and recovery plan, but Gov. Phil Murphy has paused the reopening effort as the state’s transmission rate has increased and other states have recorded huge spikes in cases and deaths.

Gyms reopened at 25% capacity Sept. 1.

Tilton Fitness had about 20,000 members among its seven locations in Atlantic and Ocean counties.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News