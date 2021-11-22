Looking back on 40 years of the academy of Culinary Arts

George Kyrtatas, a former student and owner of SweetWater Bar & Grill in Cinnaminson, Burlington County, was featured on the series Cutthroat Kitchen and has been recognized by the Greek government for culinary accomplishments in the past.

Kyrtatas grew up working at his parents’ diner, but he was looking for a formal education and training. Kyrtatas credits the instructors and value of the program as being standouts and why he chose the program over others. He still carries what he learned with him.

“The instructors always emphasized that in this career path in the hospitality and restaurant industry things are always changing. You never know it all. You’re always able to learn something and something that they would also emphasize is who you will learn it from.

“You might not necessarily learn something from the executive chef, but you can learn it from your peers. You can learn from your solo cooks that have a different background, different upbringing. You can even learn things from the prep cooks and dishwashers. There’s always so much to learn,” Kyrtatas said.

“You might have the skills but drop that cockiness, drop that attitude, that you know it all because you don’t, and every day there’s that ability to learn something new.”