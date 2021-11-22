Looking back on 40 years of the academy of Culinary Arts

Annmarie Chelius can’t go anywhere without hearing the word “chef.”
As an instructor for 27 years at the Academy of Culinary Arts, Chef Chelius is constantly recognized by alumni who find themselves in all sorts of places.
The ACA at Atlantic Cape Community College is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The school is known for giving students the training and tools they need to enter the service and hospitality industry with a degree and certificate programs that include culinary arts, baking and pastry, and food service management.
Courses include things like: the Art of Bread Making; Soups, Stocks and Sauces; and The Science Behind Ingredients.
Chef Joseph Sheridan, an instructor in the program for over 15 years, is a graduate of it himself.
“The longest thing I’ve done besides this is breathe and get married,” he said jokingly. “We don’t just teach them technique. We teach them history and why things are done a certain way.”
“This is a really family environment here at this school. That’s what I enjoy about it, too. We keep in touch with each other, and we help support, you know, all of our students and alumni,” said Chelius
Current student Jada Edwards, 19, of Galloway Township, is working toward her associate’s degree in culinary arts with a baking and pastry option.
She works at the school’s restaurant, Careme’s Restaurant, which is staffed entirely with students in the program from the front of the house to the back.
Edwards has aspirations to one day own her own bakery, and she enjoys the social aspect of working in the front of the house.
“I love interacting with people,” said Edwards while on a break from her shift as a server.
The students don’t keep the tips they earn through the restaurant because the tips are saved and go toward scholarships for students admitted into the ACA.
The ACA’s tuition can cost more than other programs at Atlantic Cape due to the necessity of purchasing ingredients. However, there are scholarships available. Every year an annual restaurant gala takes place to fundraise for scholarships. At the gala, students prepare all of the hors d’oeuvres getting real-world experience in preparing and serving food at a catered event.
The success of alumni of the program cannot be denied. According to a spokesperson for the school, there is 100% placement for graduates going into the program, not counting those who transfer to 4-year schools or stay in the program to pick up a second degree. Despite the economic climate last spring, graduates of the ACA had an average of three job offers.
The school has a wide repertoire of successful alumni working in the food, beverage and hospitality industry.
George Kyrtatas, a former student and owner of SweetWater Bar & Grill in Cinnaminson, Burlington County, was featured on the series Cutthroat Kitchen and has been recognized by the Greek government for culinary accomplishments in the past.
Kyrtatas grew up working at his parents’ diner, but he was looking for a formal education and training. Kyrtatas credits the instructors and value of the program as being standouts and why he chose the program over others. He still carries what he learned with him.
“The instructors always emphasized that in this career path in the hospitality and restaurant industry things are always changing. You never know it all. You’re always able to learn something and something that they would also emphasize is who you will learn it from.
“You might not necessarily learn something from the executive chef, but you can learn it from your peers. You can learn from your solo cooks that have a different background, different upbringing. You can even learn things from the prep cooks and dishwashers. There’s always so much to learn,” Kyrtatas said.
“You might have the skills but drop that cockiness, drop that attitude, that you know it all because you don’t, and every day there’s that ability to learn something new.”
Due to the hands-on nature of the program, in-person instruction kept going throughout the pandemic.
“You can’t taste seasoning online,” said Chef Tim O’Donnell, the new ACA director.
Last year, businesses in hospitality and the service industry either were forced to shut down or kept workers kept coming in throughout the pandemic. By teaching hands-on and simulating work environments, the programs prepares students for when they enter the job market.
Chelius believes instructors, as well as students, need to have this practical experience for the program to be effective.
“It was the first day it was like an introductory game and one of the new students asked, ‘Well when’s the last time you worked?’ and I said, ‘Last night.’ And they really responded to that — they don’t want to have a chef who they feel is outdated and out of touch or can’t still work the hours.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.