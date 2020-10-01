Look up, you may see a rocket launch tonight

In addition to the full Harvest Moon, South Jerseyans looking at the sky may be treated to a rocket launch Thursday evening.
Between 9:38 p.m. and 9:43 p.m., a Northrop Grumman rocket will liftoff from the NASA facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, on the southern tip of the Delmarva Peninsula. This will be the 14th resupply mission to the International Space Station.
South Jerseyans will be able to see it to their south as soon as 60 seconds after liftoff from Dennis Township on southward. The rest of South Jersey will be able to view it 90 seconds after liftoff, again looking south. NASA will provide a livestream of the event on their website.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, NASA's mission status center reported that the launch was a go. However, that doesn't mean that takeoff is a definite. Rather, it means that the preparations for the launch can go on. NASA reports that there is a 70% chance of take off, with cloud cover and low cloud ceilings (base of the cloud) the issues to monitor for.
A deck of clouds 5,000 to 10,000 feet high will move closer to Wallops Island from the west Thursday evening. However, this should stay far enough away to allow for a successful take off.
South Jersey has the same setup. Clouds have sat along the Interstate 95 corridor for much of the daytime hours, associated with a cold front that will bring rain showers late Thursday night into Friday morning.
The best place to view the space shuttle launch will be at the shore, specifically in Cape May County, where there is the least amount of cloud cover. However, cloud cover overhead will not matter as much as cloud cover in the southern horizon. Fortunately, cloud cover between South Jersey and Wallops Island will be mainly clear at launch time. Therefore, even a mostly cloudy sky overhead will be OK, as long as it is clear to the south.
Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s during launch time. A light layer will be all you need as you enjoy the night sky.
October: Harvest Moon (for 2020)
Many of the Native American tribes' staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice, are ready for gathering at this time. The strong light of the Harvest Moon allowed European farmers to work late into the night to harvest their crops. The Harvest Moon does not always occur in September. Traditionally, the name goes to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, which falls during October once or twice a decade.
Time of full moon: 5:05 p.m.
How about a blue moon? There's one in October and it's happening on Halloween
When you hear someone say "Once in a Blue Moon..." you know they mean: Rare/seldom.
According to modern folklore, a Blue Moon is the second full moon in a calendar month. Usually months have only one full moon, but occasionally a second one sneaks in. Full moons are separated by about 29 days, while most months are 30 or 31 days long; so it is possible to fit two full moons in a single month. This happens every two and a half years, on average.
The second full moon of the month will greet the ghouls and demons on Halloween. That's the first time it has happened since 2001. It's called the Hunters' Moon. After the fields have been reaped, the leaves begin to fall and the deer are fat and ready for eating. Hunters can ride easily over the fields' stubble, and the fox and other animals are more easily spotted. In some years, the Harvest Moon falls in October instead of September.
November: Beaver Moon
At this time of year the beavers are busy preparing for winter, and it's time to set beaver traps and secure a store of warm fur before the swamps freeze over.
Time of full moon: 4:30 a.m.
December: Cold Moon
Winter takes a firm hold and temperatures plummet at this time. Sometimes this moon is also called the Long Night Moon as the winter nights lengthen and the moon spends more time above the horizon opposite a low sun. The full moon name often used by Christian settlers is the "Moon before Yule."
Time of full moon: 10:28 p.m.
March: The Worm Moon
Snow slowly begins to melt, the ground softens, and earthworms show their heads again and their castings or fecal matter can be found.Christian settlers also called this the Lenten Moon and considered it the last moon of winter.
Time of full moon: 1:48 p.m.
April: The Pink Moon
Flowers begin to appear, including the widespread grass pink or wild ground phlox. Other variations indicate more signs of full spring, such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon (common among coastal tribes).
Time of full moon: 10:35 p.m.
May: The Flower Moon
Flowers come into full bloom and corn is ready to plant. Also called the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.
Time of full moon: 6:45 a.m.
June: The Strawberry Moon
Strawberry-picking season reaches its peak during this time. This is one of the few names that was universal to all Algonquin tribes.
Time of full moon: 3:12 p.m.
July: The Buck Moon
Buck deer start growing velvety hair-covered antlers in July. Frequent thunderstorms in the New England area also resulted in the name Thunder Moon. Some tribes also used Hay Moon.
Time of full moon: 12:44 a.m.
Blue moon on July 31st, according to https://www.nasa.gov/vision/universe/watchtheskies/07jul_bluemoon.html.
August: Sturgeon Moon
The sturgeon, a large fish common to the Great Lakes and other nearby bodies of water, is most easily caught during this month. The reddish appearance of the moon through the frequent sultry hazes of August also prompted a few tribes to dub it the Red Moon. Other names included the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.
Time of full moon: 11:59 a.m.
September: Corn Moon (for 2020)
Typically, in September, the full moon for the month is called the Harvest Moon. However, technically, the Harvest Moon is the closest full moon to the autumn equinox, occuring in 2020 on Sept. 22. This year, with the September full moon on the 2nd and the October full moon on the 1st, the Harvest Moon gets swapped out for the Corn Moon.
Full moon is at 1:22 a.m.
