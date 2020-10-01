Look up, you may see a rocket launch tonight

In addition to the full Harvest Moon, South Jerseyans looking at the sky may be treated to a rocket launch Thursday evening.

Between 9:38 p.m. and 9:43 p.m., a Northrop Grumman rocket will liftoff from the NASA facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, on the southern tip of the Delmarva Peninsula. This will be the 14th resupply mission to the International Space Station.

South Jerseyans will be able to see it to their south as soon as 60 seconds after liftoff from Dennis Township on southward. The rest of South Jersey will be able to view it 90 seconds after liftoff, again looking south. NASA will provide a livestream of the event on their website.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, NASA's mission status center reported that the launch was a go. However, that doesn't mean that takeoff is a definite. Rather, it means that the preparations for the launch can go on. NASA reports that there is a 70% chance of take off, with cloud cover and low cloud ceilings (base of the cloud) the issues to monitor for.

A deck of clouds 5,000 to 10,000 feet high will move closer to Wallops Island from the west Thursday evening. However, this should stay far enough away to allow for a successful take off.