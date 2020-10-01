 Skip to main content
Look up, you may see a rocket launch tonight
Look up, you may see a rocket launch tonight

In addition to the full Harvest Moon, South Jerseyans looking at the sky may be treated to a rocket launch Thursday evening.

Between 9:38 p.m. and 9:43 p.m., a Northrop Grumman rocket will liftoff from the NASA facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, on the southern tip of the Delmarva Peninsula. This will be the 14th resupply mission to the International Space Station. 

South Jerseyans will be able to see it to their south as soon as 60 seconds after liftoff from Dennis Township on southward. The rest of South Jersey will be able to view it 90 seconds after liftoff, again looking south. NASA will provide a livestream of the event on their website

NWS Space Shuttle Launch

Northrop Grumman's space shuttle launch from Wallops Island in Virginia will be at 9:38 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting. South Jersey will be able to see the shuttle, as long as clouds don't block the view. 

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, NASA's mission status center reported that the launch was a go. However, that doesn't mean that takeoff is a definite. Rather, it means that the preparations for the launch can go on. NASA reports that there is a 70% chance of take off, with cloud cover and low cloud ceilings (base of the cloud) the issues to monitor for. 

A deck of clouds 5,000 to 10,000 feet high will move closer to Wallops Island from the west Thursday evening. However, this should stay far enough away to allow for a successful take off. 

South Jersey has the same setup. Clouds have sat along the Interstate 95 corridor for much of the daytime hours, associated with a cold front that will bring rain showers late Thursday night into Friday morning. 

The best place to view the space shuttle launch will be at the shore, specifically in Cape May County, where there is the least amount of cloud cover. However, cloud cover overhead will not matter as much as cloud cover in the southern horizon. Fortunately, cloud cover between South Jersey and Wallops Island will be mainly clear at launch time. Therefore, even a mostly cloudy sky overhead will be OK, as long as it is clear to the south.

Cloud Cover Thursday

Forecasted cloud cover between 9 and 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the High Resolution Rapid Refresh model. 

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s during launch time. A light layer will be all you need as you enjoy the night sky. 

