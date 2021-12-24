Longtime Upper Township mayor Palombo leads final meeting, looks back on tenure

UPPER TOWNSHIP — In more than two decades as mayor, Rich Palombo has seen hurricanes, blizzards and tornadoes, as well as a pandemic. The community has faced tragedies in devastating fires and heartbreaking accidents. There were also dramatic rescues and local victories to celebrate and changes in technology to navigate.
From a distance, residents watched the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Afterward, Palombo organized a candlelight vigil at Township Hall, where more than 200 sought comfort in community.
Most events were not so dramatic. During his tenure, the township has seen a new building for the rescue squad, a new lifeguard station in Strathmere, multiple beach replenishment projects and improvements to the township’s recreation fields and programs.
This year, he decided not to seek another term. When the Township Committee reorganizes Jan. 7, members will chose a new mayor for 2022 and Palombo, a Republican, will no longer be a member of the governing body.
As his tenure draws to a close, Palombo looked back at his time as mayor and discussed the years ahead, including plans for redevelopment of the former B.L. England power plant in Beesleys Point, which he sees as vital to stabilizing the township’s tax base and economy.
“I think B.L. England holds the future of Upper Township,” he said.
He did not accomplish everything he set out to. Through a significant portion of his time in Township Hall, Palombo pushed for a full interchange on the Garden State Parkway at Exit 20 in Seaville.
“I can’t tell you how many times I went to Trenton on it,” he said. He hopes a federal infrastructure bill will help that and other local projects. “It would be an asset to the township, and it would help traffic congestion and to invigorate the shopping center there.”
The Township Committee appoints the mayor each January, choosing from among its members. In 2022, for the first time in more than two decades, it will not be Palombo.
He spent four years on the Planning Board before being elected to the committee in 1998. On Jan. 5, 2000, committee members first named Palombo mayor, and renamed him to the post each year after.
Not all of his memories connect to the township. After Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast in 2005, Palombo was part of a response team that headed to New Orleans days after the storm.
“It was very eye-opening. With Katrina, I realized very quickly that we weren’t prepared if a major storm hit here,” Palombo said. The experience led him to work on the township’s emergency plans, he said. “I’d like to think that we were, I thought, very prepared when Hurricane Sandy hit.”
Palombo is a pharmacist. He grew up as one of six brothers in North Wildwood, where his father, Aldo, served as a council member and mayor.
“There was an opportunity that arose for a pharmacy that was on 34th Street in Ocean City. My wife and I moved to Ocean City, and we purchased the pharmacy in 1980,” he said.
Customers described the store as being like the bar in “Cheers,” where everyone knew each other’s names.
He operated the pharmacy for 14 years before selling it to CVS. He still works in the field as the senior director of pharmacy regulatory affairs for Cigna/Express Scripts, a job he does not plan to leave soon.
“It’s a great profession. I just think there are a lot of good years ahead if you’re a pharmacist,” he said.
He and his wife, Sandi, have been married 44 years. They have two grown sons and five grandchildren.
Changing of the guard
Several township residents said they will miss having Palombo in the mayor’s seat, saying he managed to remain personable while keeping things on track at committee meetings.
“I think he was a stabilizing force and a logical force,” said Linda Bateman, who recently stepped down as president of the Strathmere Improvement Association.
She said Palombo cared about the communities of Upper Township and the people in them.
Bateman said she was especially impressed with Palombo’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said he took difficult steps in 2020, including the cancellation of fireworks and popular events.
According to Bateman, even when there was a disagreement, Palombo was able to maintain a rapport with residents. Sometimes, it was Bateman with whom he disagreed.
“I wouldn’t call it adversarial,” she said, but there were times they were on opposite sides of issues. She said the lines of communication remained open, and she believes Strathmere is in a better position now, with representation on the Planning and Zoning boards and a voice in matters that impact the community, one of 10 villages that make up the township.
Those villages range from tiny enclaves like Middleton and Marshallville to commercial centers like Marmora and Seaville and historic places like Steelmantown and Tuckahoe. The disparate communities have helped keep the job interesting, Palombo said.
The township’s population jumped with the casino boom, with a correlated jump in residential development, he said, but since then, it’s remained relatively steady at around 12,000. Palombo praised efforts to keep ratables up, citing the ShopRite complex in Marmora as a success story.
Still, the township is changing. Once primarily rural, it still has multiple farms and wide stretches of preserved woods and marsh, but that rural character is fading, Palombo said.
“In some ways, it’s changed for the better,” he said.
Careful planning has helped the township maintain services, he said.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard over the years that it’s a great place to live,” he said. He cited the growth in the township recreation programs and renovations to parks and fields, including Amanda’s Field on Route 50, as a major accomplishment of his career.
Many in the township see longtime Committee member Curtis Corson as the odds-on favorite to be the next mayor.
Corson has at times disagreed with Palombo. The two men have been colleagues on the committee for years. He said it will be tough to find anyone with anything but praise for Palombo.
“Rich has done a great job for us in Upper Township as mayor,” Corson said. “All in all we work well together. Everybody has the best interest of the township at heart.”
Palombo said he tried to keep politics from entering the decisions of government. He said he never checked the voter registration of a constituent and added that public comment has at times led him to change his opinions.
At least one of the Democrats in the township backed him up. Lenora Boninfante Kodytek ran for Township Committee this year, falling short against the Republican ticket. She said she believed Palombo accomplished a lot in office and maintained a sense of civility in township discussions.
“I think he represented the people of Upper Township well, and I believe he put people above politics,” she said.
Palombo advised those who will now run the township to work closely with the township employees and to make certain the employees have a path for advancement. The main thing, though, is to keep an open door.
“It’s important to listen to everybody,” he said.
Saying goodbye
Palombo closed his final township meeting Dec. 13.
During the meeting, fellow committee members, township professionals and residents showered Palombo with lavish praise, including a resolution in his honor.
Township staff said it was an honor to work with him, while members of the committee praised his handling of meetings and his commitment to hearing out constituents.
“Enough of these kudos, please, because I’m feeling a little weird here,” Palombo said at the meeting.
As he often points out, Palombo has never hit the gavel in more than 20 years as mayor, and he was not planning to start.
Instead, he dropped the gavel, like one would drop a microphone, to close out his tenure.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
