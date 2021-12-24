Longtime Upper Township mayor Palombo leads final meeting, looks back on tenure

After getting slammed by neighbors, the Deauville promises changes UPPER TOWNSHIP — After hearing a promise to address persistent complaints about noise and pa…

He did not accomplish everything he set out to. Through a significant portion of his time in Township Hall, Palombo pushed for a full interchange on the Garden State Parkway at Exit 20 in Seaville.

“I can’t tell you how many times I went to Trenton on it,” he said. He hopes a federal infrastructure bill will help that and other local projects. “It would be an asset to the township, and it would help traffic congestion and to invigorate the shopping center there.”

The Township Committee appoints the mayor each January, choosing from among its members. In 2022, for the first time in more than two decades, it will not be Palombo.

He spent four years on the Planning Board before being elected to the committee in 1998. On Jan. 5, 2000, committee members first named Palombo mayor, and renamed him to the post each year after.

Not all of his memories connect to the township. After Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast in 2005, Palombo was part of a response team that headed to New Orleans days after the storm.