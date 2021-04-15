 Skip to main content
Longtime Port Republic Mayor Giberson resigns
GAAB J30 Gas station

Port Republic Mayor Gary Giberson stands in front of the vintage 1931 gas station he built at his home in Port Republic in 2010.

 Sean M. Fitzgerald / for The Press

Master Chief Anthony Martinez, USCG officer in charge, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Shearwater "Queen of the Cape" after 19 years of service take part in the decommission official ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May Thursday April 15, 2021.

PORT REPUBLIC — Mayor Gary Giberson has resigned after 36 years in office, saying “something called ‘old’ catches up to us all.”

Giberson, 86, resigned as mayor, emergency management coordinator and Republican Atlantic County committeeman. His term as mayor was due to end Dec. 31.

“It breaks my heart to give up something that has given me so much pleasure,” Giberson said in a letter to The Press. “I leave knowing that I made Port Republic safer by having the State Police substation added to our new City Hall, and did my best to preserve our way of life in this wonderful community.”

On Aug. 14, Port Day will include traditional fireworks.

“Remember me with the big boom at the end,” Giberson wrote.

Giberson could not be reached Thursday night for additional comment.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

