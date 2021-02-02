Longtime New Jersey federal Judge Morton I. Greenberg, 87, dies of pneumonia

Morton I. Greenberg, a long-time New Jersey federal appeals court judge with South Jersey roots, died Jan. 28, according to an obituary published by the Mather-Hodge Funeral Home in Princeton.

Greenberg, 87, died of pneumonia, a complication of pulmonary fibrosis, according to his obituary. His death was not related to COVID-19.

Greenberg served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and was the longest serving federal judge at the time of his death. The court, based in Philadelphia, hears appeals from district courts based in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and the Virgin Islands.

Born in Philadelphia, Greenberg grew up on Absecon Island, along with his brother, Manuel H. Greenberg, who later became a New Jersey Superior Court judge; Manuel Greenberg died in 2018.

Morton Greenberg began his career at the Office of the Attorney General in Trenton. In 1960, he moved to Wildwood Crest, where he opened a private practice, which he maintained for 11 years before becoming an assistant Attorney General for the state in 1971.