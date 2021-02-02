Longtime New Jersey federal Judge Morton I. Greenberg, 87, dies of pneumonia

Morton I. Greenberg, a long-time New Jersey federal appeals court judge with South Jersey roots, died Jan. 28, according to an obituary published by the Mather-Hodge Funeral Home in Princeton.
Greenberg, 87, died of pneumonia, a complication of pulmonary fibrosis, according to his obituary. His death was not related to COVID-19.
Greenberg served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and was the longest serving federal judge at the time of his death. The court, based in Philadelphia, hears appeals from district courts based in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and the Virgin Islands.
Born in Philadelphia, Greenberg grew up on Absecon Island, along with his brother, Manuel H. Greenberg, who later became a New Jersey Superior Court judge; Manuel Greenberg died in 2018.
Morton Greenberg began his career at the Office of the Attorney General in Trenton. In 1960, he moved to Wildwood Crest, where he opened a private practice, which he maintained for 11 years before becoming an assistant Attorney General for the state in 1971.
President Ronald Reagan nominated Greenberg as a judge for the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in 1987. Greenberg had held that role since then, only reducing his case load in 2000 when he took senior status. He continued to hear cases up until the time of his death.
Despite his long career, his daughter Suzanne remembers her father joking that he never worked a day in his life because he always did what he loved. “There was a great lesson in that for me,” she said.
Greenberg was known for his intellect by his peers; family said the long-serving judge loves his job and was known for his kindness and loyalty.
“He is the most wonderful human being you will ever meet — so considerate and so personable,” said Mary Ann Gartner, Greenberg's assistant for 33 years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.