Longtime Mainland Business Administrator Robinson dies at 57

LINWOOD — Some people watch things happen, others let things happen, but Mainland Regional High School Business Administrator Kim Robinson made things happen, Mainland Chief School Administrator Mark Marrone said.

Robinson died March 5 at 57.

“She demonstrated the leadership and fiscal responsibility needed to support the academic and co-curricular programming within the district. Kim’s annual budgets and the process by which they were developed directly influenced the programs and resources that the district allocated to meet student needs,” Marrone said.

From a taxpayer’s perspective, Robinson made it easy to understand where the high school stood financially and how each of the sending districts blended together to share the cost of educating their students. Working with numbers just came naturally for Robinson. She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and a masters in business administration.

Marrone said that although Robinson's position didn't entail direct day-to-day interactions with students, they were never absent in her decision making.

"Kim knew how to 'stretch a dollar' and annually developed district budgets that were fiscally responsive to the economic conditions affecting the school’s sending districts. She spearheaded the district’s bond refinancing initiatives that have saved taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars through her due diligence," Marrone said.

Robinson had direct fiscal oversight not only of the annual budget but, according to Marrone, a litany of capital improvement projects at the school over the years. Some of those projects included the Edwin Coyle Aquatic Center, 14 new classrooms, a $40 million renovations project, and resurfacing of the track and tennis courts. In 2018, the Mainland crew team named a new boat for her.

She was a member of the district’s safety, finance and energy committees. She was past president of the Atlantic and Cape May counties Association of School Business Administrators Joint Insurance Fund. Robinson was a member of the district's aquatic commission. She directly oversaw the district's central office staff, transportation coordinator and facilities director. In 2018, Robinson received a distinguished service award from the New Jersey Association of Business Administrators.

“Kim was an invaluable part of MRHS leadership and was widely recognized for her skills, professionalism and leadership. There was not a day in the 12-plus years that I knew her that she wasn’t working for the benefit of the MRHS community and student body. Her loss has left a personal and professional hole that will be very difficult to fill,” said Jill Ojserkis, Mainland Board of Education president.

Vice Principal Kristen Lavery remembers Robinson as a selfless individual.

“Kim always put kids and students first. No matter what, she made sure opportunities were a priority for our students and school community. From an individual perspective, she afforded me a way to grow as an administrator and educator. I will forever be thankful for her,” she said.

But Robinson was her own person outside of school as well.

“Kim was a godsend to all of us. She was strong, firm and fair. One thing she always enjoyed was being able to do as much for her school as she could. She loved her job," said her husband, John.

Robinson was a lifelong resident of Wildwood. She loved her dogs, the beach and living at the shore. She is survived by her brother Erik Jensen, mother Barbara Jensen and husband John Robinson.

Donations may be made in Robinson's honor to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org.