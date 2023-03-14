The longtime leader of Local 54 of the Unite Here union that serves thousands of Atlantic City casino workers will resign May 1 to become chairman of the Unite Here national pension fund, he said Tuesday.

He will not have to make a physical move, however, since he can do his job remotely and through travel, he said.

"I’ve been focused on pension for my whole career, so it's a natural progression for me," said McDevitt, 60. "There has only been one other chair, that's John Wilhelm. I'm filling big shoes."

Local 54 represents nearly one-third of Atlantic City’s casino and hospitality workers, including restaurant, housekeeping and environmental services employees.

The pension fund manages hundreds of millions of dollars, said McDevitt, who has led the union since 1996.

Members were told about McDevitt's new job via email, he said.

Workers OK deals at 5 Atlantic City casinos; 2 more remain ATLANTIC CITY — Workers at five city casinos have ratified new contracts giving them signifi…

"We started working with this two months ago. Donna (DeCaprio) was selected by the executive board to fill my unexpired term as president," he said.

DeCaprio is currently the secretary/treasurer of Local 54, and Ben Albert is moving up to that position, he said.

McDevitt easily won his last three-year term in 2019.

"I will miss most interacting with the members," McDevitt said. "I will still be doing that but in a different capacity."

Recently he has opposed extending New Jersey's smoking ban to Atlantic City casinos, saying such a move would result in a drop of 10% of Atlantic City's gaming business.

Last year he and his team successfully negotiated new contracts with casinos to avoid a strike that would have put a damper on the national NAACP convention that came to the city for the first time in more than 50 years.