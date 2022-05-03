Longtime Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor dies

DENNIS TOWNHIP — Allies and some opponents of longtime Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor had kind words Tuesday after learning he died April 28.

He was 74.

Family members announced his death in an obituary posted Tuesday. An Army veteran, longtime attorney and former Democratic chairman in Cape May County, Taylor made an indelible mark on the county Prosecutor’s Office, which he ran for 13 years.

“During that time, he made a lot of positive changes that expanded both the size of the office and the services provided and made us a modern law enforcement agency,” said Jeffrey Sutherland, the current county prosecutor. “Because of his efforts, when I became county prosecutor in 2017, I started with a strong organization and a legacy that I could build upon, and my motivation going forward is to make our office a premier law enforcement agency in New Jersey.”

Sutherland said he spoke with Taylor just a few weeks ago, about the arrest of a Millville man in connection to the cold case of Susan Negersmith, who died in Wildwood on Memorial Day weekend in 1990. After 32 years, officials this spring charged a man with her sexual assault.

Taylor had worked closely with the Negersmith family while serving as prosecutor, and had kept the investigation active throughout his tenure. Sutherland said Taylor became emotional over the fact that Negersmith’s father did not live long enough to see someone face charges.

“That case always stayed with him,” Sutherland said.

Taylor could be a divisive figure in Cape May County, and had at one point taken legal action against the county over the prosecutor’s budget. After he stepped down as prosecutor, he had also filed a lawsuit over benefits, which was later dismissed.

According to Jerry Thornton, a longtime member of county government who now leads the county Board of Commissioners, Taylor once ran against him for freeholder before being appointed prosecutor.

“There was never anything personal there at all,” Thornton said Tuesday. “It was an issues-oriented campaign. After a debate we would sit together and have a couple of beers.”

Thornton said he knew Taylor for more than 30 years and was deeply saddened to hear of his death. He offered his condolences to the Taylor family.

“I always really liked him, even though we had our differences,” he said.

Taylor was originally appointed by Gov. Jim McGreevey in 2004. Under New Jersey’s senatorial courtesy system, an unwritten rule that is nonetheless strictly adhered to in state politics, the state senator has the final word on county prosecutors in a district.

For Taylor, that was Jeff Van Drew. Then a Democratic state senator, Van Drew is now a Republican congressman. He said he backed Taylor to be reappointed to the job.

“At the end of the day, I was not only supportive, I ensured that he made it to the finish line,” Van Drew said Tuesday. He said Gov. Jon Corzine had promised to support Taylor, but then withdrew his appointment at the end of his term.

Even though the governor’s seat changed from Democrat to Republican, Van Drew said Gov. Chris Christie named Taylor to another term as prosecutor.

“I believe that promises should be kept. Gov. Christie fulfilled the promise that Jon Corzine made,” Van Drew said.

He said Taylor did a good job as prosecutor and worked on other issues, such as an evacuation plan for Cape May County in the event of a major storm.

“He cared deeply about the county,” Van Drew said.

Taylor is survived by his wife, Lisa J. Taylor, and five daughters, his sister, Nancy Taylor-Lloyd, as well as grandchildren and nieces and nephews. His late brother, Louis “Butch” Taylor Jr., was a longtime Avalon police officer who worked his way up to become the chief of police.

Bob Taylor was born in North Wildwood and grew up in Stone Harbor, later graduating from Middle Township High School.

He attended James Madison University and served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. He later graduated from Washington and Lee University School of Law with a Juris Doctorate and was admitted to the bar in 1974.

Taylor practiced law in Stone Harbor for more than 40 years and served as the municipal prosecutor in Middle Township, West Cape May and Lower Township and served as municipal court judge for both Middle and Lower townships. He also worked as a municipal attorney.

He also was a charter member of the Stone Harbor Rescue Squad and was active in other local organizations.

As prosecutor, Taylor created the Special Operations and Planning Section (SWAT) for Cape May County and spearheaded an annual bullying/domestic violence prevention conference. He also supported Cape Assist, Hope One and other addiction prevention programs.

