Longtime Atlantic County judge Henry "Bud" Broome dies

Henry George "Bud" Broome, who served as a judge in Atlantic County starting in the late 1970s, died Wednesday, according to an obituary appearing in Sunday's Press of Atlantic City.

Broome, who grew up in Margate and died in Linwood, was 80.

Broome attended Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, where he graduated high school in 1959. He graduated from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1963, and earned his law degree from UNC Chapel Hill in 1966.

He served as first clerk to state Sen. Frank "Hap" Farley and then opened his own law firm while working for the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He was offered a judgeship in Pleasantville in the late '70s.

At first, he declined the offer, but after a mentor convinced him to reconsider, he took the job. That eventually led to him being asked to fill in on other courts in the county and becoming a full-time judge for more than 10 municipalities throughout his career, the obituary reads.