Longport, Vineland, Pleasantville unveil HERO Campaign patrol cars to promote designated driving

LONGPORT — Three police cars from the borough, Vineland and Pleasantville were unveiled Thursday as part of the HERO Campaign's annual Summer of HEROES initiative to prevent drunken driving.
The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers was established by Egg Harbor Township residents Bill and Muriel Elliott after their son John was killed in a July 2000 collision with a drunken driver just two months after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy.
Since its inception, the HERO Campaign has grown into a major movement to prevent impaired driving and reduce alcohol-related fatalities and incidents.
The “Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver” decals on the cars will serve as rolling billboards as they travel around their communities to remind people never to drive under the influence.
The latest patrol cars join HERO-branded cars in Ocean City, Atlantic City, Linwood, Lower Township, Sea Isle City and Evesham Township in Burlington County.
During an unveiling ceremony behind Borough Hall, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, spoke of his 26-year-old son and how on Sunday mornings after a night out he would call his father and ask him to pick him up from a friend’s house and then drive him to his car.
“These two created that,” he said of Bill and Muriel Elliott. “Saving lives, that’s what they did. You can’t bring your son back, but going forward you know you’ve saved a lot of lives.”
Longport police Chief Frank Culmone said the borough Police Department has a history of being tough on impaired driving.
“Today we stand behind the efforts of the Elliott family,” he said. “Through their tragedy we are here today building on that continued effort to educate the public of the dangers of impaired driving.”
Longport offered a Humvee to display the HERO Campaign’s message and dedicated the vehicle to borough resident James Klinghoffer, a longtime supporter of the Police Department.
Vineland acting police Chief Pedro Casiano said the message of the Summer of HEROES initiative is reaching people everywhere.
The Vineland patrol car honors police Sgt. Baron McCoy, who died in 2015, and Mark R. McGinly, who died in the World Trade Center on 9/11.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said what the Elliotts are doing is making the world a better place.
“(Bill) decided that we could all lift ourselves together for a better future, a safer future and love each other for a change,” he said. “(He) really made an unbelievable impact, not just in South Jersey, not just in the state of New Jersey, but literally around the entire country.”
Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward remembers the night John Elliott was killed. As a mother, she was blown away.
“Muriel and Bill, to turn that into this, nationally, I just can’t say enough about you,” she said to the Elliotts. “You’ve saved so many lives.”
Twenty-one years after its inception, the campaign is still making a difference in the community and elsewhere.
“It’s bittersweet,” Bill Elliott told The Press. “I miss (John) terribly every day, but this helps us. This is therapy for us, but also I think it really helps prevent people from having to go through what we went through. That’s the whole reason we’re doing this. This is our son’s legacy.”
He said it feels great that partnerships have embraced the campaign, from law enforcement to taverns to sports teams to schools.
“The thing that’s most gratifying is knowing that it’s doing some good,” he said.
