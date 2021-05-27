Longport, Vineland, Pleasantville unveil HERO Campaign patrol cars to promote designated driving

LONGPORT — Three police cars from the borough, Vineland and Pleasantville were unveiled Thursday as part of the HERO Campaign's annual Summer of HEROES initiative to prevent drunken driving.

The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers was established by Egg Harbor Township residents Bill and Muriel Elliott after their son John was killed in a July 2000 collision with a drunken driver just two months after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Since its inception, the HERO Campaign has grown into a major movement to prevent impaired driving and reduce alcohol-related fatalities and incidents.

The “Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver” decals on the cars will serve as rolling billboards as they travel around their communities to remind people never to drive under the influence.

The latest patrol cars join HERO-branded cars in Ocean City, Atlantic City, Linwood, Lower Township, Sea Isle City and Evesham Township in Burlington County.

Vineland Police and HERO Campaign partner to prevent drunk driving The Vineland police department, in partnership with the HERO Campaign, is promoting safe and…

During an unveiling ceremony behind Borough Hall, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, spoke of his 26-year-old son and how on Sunday mornings after a night out he would call his father and ask him to pick him up from a friend’s house and then drive him to his car.