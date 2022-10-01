Longport uses Hurricane Ian as opportunity to talk about storm preparedness

LONGPORT — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian nearing the state’s coast Friday, members of the borough’s hazard mitigation and emergency planning committees held their annual meeting.

The arriving storm system, which caused catastrophic damage in Florida and Cuba, was a topic during Friday’s meeting and a reminder of the need to be prepared, said Bruce Funk, the Community Rating System administrator and emergency management coordinator for Longport.

Also important is the need for residents to be prepared for storms.

“The biggest problem is most people aren’t going to prepare for an emergency situation until 24 hours beforehand,” said Funk.

Funk said people need to be prepared to sustain themselves for 72 hours after an emergency situation.

Committee member Sean O’Leary said the borough worked diligently to ensure its building codes and home elevation levels were sufficient to protect people and property.

“Florida has some of the most stringent residential codes in the country,” said O’Leary, who noted that reports coming out of Florida have indicated that houses built within the past 30 years fared better against the storm than older residences.

“With the turnover and homes here in Longport, higher elevations, proper building codes, ordinance enhancements, things like that are going to make us survive,” said O’Leary. “But if we have the proper building codes, that is just one way that we can guarantee the protection of the structures here.”

O’Leary said there will always be variables affecting how a community handles a major storm. One of the big variables is whether residents heed evacuation warnings or choose to stay, creating more work for emergency responders.

Funk said Longport needs to establish a planning team to develop long-term mitigation plans.

Borough officials have held meetings teaching proper preparation and the importance of heeding evacuation orders, and a small number of residents have attended.

Funk said he wishes more residents attended these meetings, considering the importance of everyone’s safety. Ten to 15 residents attended Friday’s meeting, held at 9:30 a.m.

Other key points of the presentation were knowing where to go in case residents have to evacuate or relocate, letting family members know where that location will be and evacuating when it’s mandatory.

Additionally, the meeting provided information about the city’s emergency plans, outreach projects and grants that correspond to hazard mitigation and emergency planning.

One of those grants comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program. The borough received a $1.5 million BRIC grant this year, which will cover 75% of a project that aims to reduce flooding along Winchester Avenue.

Funk also updated residents on other steps the borough has taken to reduce flooding risks, like extending the borough’s outfall pipes to help the flow of storm water off the streets, elevating the Atlantic Avenue groin/jetty from 22nd to 17th avenues to prevent bayside flooding on Atlantic Avenue, and replenishing the bulkheads and groin on the ocean side.

Members cited July 9, 2021, as a wakeup call for their emergency management system. About 3 a.m., Longport residents were notified by the National Weather Service’s phone app of a tornado warning and were told to take shelter immediately. But by the time the borough got the message out to residents 15 to 20 minutes later, the warning was already over.

Having a good contact list for all Longport residents or people who take care of properties in Longport would help residents receive emergency alerts faster, said Funk.

Residents suggested using contact information from beach tags sales.

Funk said having an emergency weather app and paying attention to those notifications would also help residents.

When he asked the room how many people have a weather warning app, three people raised their hands.

When Funk asked how many people have an emergency plan, only one person raised their hand.

“We can replace property,” said Funk. “We can’t replace you, your family or your pets. It’s not worth the risk.”