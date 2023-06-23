LONGPORT — The borough is looking to improve traffic, pedestrian and bicycling safety along Amherst and Sunset avenues.

On Wednesday, the borough moved to submit a grant application to the New Jersey Department of Transportation's Safe Streets to Transit Program for an East Bayfront Traffic Calming Improvements project.

"We do have a concept plan for the whole stretch of Amherst and Sunset down to Ventnor Avenue," municipal engineer Ed Dennis said.

The plan was originally developed two years ago, said Dennis. He added the project would keep Amherst a two-way street. In 2021, the borough had planned to make Amherst one way.

The borough is exploring the idea of adding raised crosswalks for the entire corridor, something it is already moving forward with on Amherst, along with speed tables, funded by $45,000 from the Atlantic County Improvement Authority's Community Development Block Grant program.

Speed tables — raised, striped portions of a road intended to lower speeds — may also be placed throughout the east bayfront area, but the borough wants to see how successful they are on Amherst before they move forward, Dennis said.

"These are different traffic calming concepts — very conceptual. Nothing set in stone, but we do have enough there to convey the concept to the DOT to generate a cost estimate to get funding," Dennis said.

Longport has been formulating traffic calming improvements on Amherst and Sunset for about two years.

But 32nd Street resident Bob English said the borough should consider including Winchester Avenue.

"The reason I say that is, living in the neighborhood, my sense is that there's more speeding that goes along Winchester than there is on either Amherst or Sunset," said English, who hoped it wasn't too late for the borough to consider the idea of the expansion. "When you think about it, starting at Washington Avenue on Amherst, you hit stop signs at Coolidge and 33rd, 32nd and Sunset, 32nd and Monmouth, and then Winchester. Starting at Washington Avenue in Margate, it's a straight shot right to Sunset and Winchester. I can tell you, since I go on a walk every day, it seems like there's a lot faster traffic going towards the bridge than I've ever seen on Amherst and all of that."

Dennis said if the grant application is successful, the borough will move forward with meetings to get public input on what it should do to calm bayfront traffic.