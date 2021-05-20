Longport to implement traffic-calming efforts on Amherst Avenue

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Longport’s end, an ordinance was introduced to replace the yield sign with a stop sign at Amherst and 33rd avenues.

Another implementation is a traffic-calming device on Amherst Avenue between Coolidge and 35th avenues. The device, commonly known as a choker, will funnel traffic heading into Longport into one 11-foot wide lane. Devices commonly used to funnel traffic are curbs, planters or removable bollards, Dennis said.

The choker devices can be removed should the efforts be ineffective, Dennis said. Speed tables, which are longer than speed humps and about 3 inches high, will also be installed on Amherst Avenue in the borough.

“The purpose of that is to slow traffic down and to signify to motorists who are traveling through that area that you are leaving a business district and you’re entering a residential district,” Dennis said. “It also will, we believe, have an impact on the amount of truck traffic that you may see coming through that area.”

Because of the 11-foot-wide lane, another ordinance introduced was to make Amherst one way into Longport between the Longport-Margate border and 36th Avenue.