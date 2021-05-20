Longport to implement traffic-calming efforts on Amherst Ave.

LONGPORT — Two ordinances were introduced at Wednesday’s Commissioner meeting intended to help ease congestion along Amherst Avenue after concerned residents and borough officials met to come up with resolutions to calm traffic on their streets.
Since early April, concerned citizens have flooded borough meetings pleading with officials to simply do something about the impending traffic that Longport could potentially see.
The biggest concerns from residents were the amount of cars coming through their residential streets and the speed of which they're traveling through.
The concern comes after Margate officials voted to change Amherst Avenue, from Washington to Coolidge avenues, from a two-way street to a one-way street heading south into Longport. The new traffic pattern goes into effect on Tuesday.
LONGPORT — At the recommendation of Commissioner Dan Lawler, borough residents are forming a…
At Wednesday’s meeting, Borough Engineer Ed Dennis, who is also the engineer for Margate, presented the traffic-calming ideas to commissioners and said Margate is also putting forth efforts to reduce traffic heading into Longport.
“There are two things that will be happening over in Margate that will benefit us here in Longport,” he said. “The city of Margate is adopting an ordinance to make the intersection of Coolidge Avenue and Amherst Avenue a three-way stop.”
Margate is also adding wayfinding signage directing traffic to Ventnor Avenue to access either the Longport or Margate bridges.
On Longport’s end, an ordinance was introduced to replace the yield sign with a stop sign at Amherst Avenue and 33rd Avenue.
Another implementation is a traffic-calming device on Amherst Avenue between Coolidge and 35th avenues. The device, commonly known as a choker, will funnel traffic heading into Longport into one 11-foot wide lane. Devices commonly used to funnel traffic are curbs, planters or removable bollards, Dennis said.
The choker devices can be removed should the efforts be ineffective, Dennis said. Speed tables, which are longer than speed humps and about three inches high, will also be installed on Amherst Avenue in the borough.
“The purpose of that is to slow traffic down and to signify to motorists who are traveling through that area that you are leaving a business district, and you're entering a residential district,” Dennis said. “It also will, we believe, have an impact on the amount of truck traffic that you may see coming through that area.”
Because of the 11-foot-wide lane, another ordinance introduced was to make Amherst Avenue one-way into Longport between the Longport-Margate border and 36th Avenue.
“It’s an excellent idea,” Longport Mayor Nick Russo, told The Press. “I think it solves all the concerns that people had about the traffic and its potential issues.”
If adopted at the June 2 meeting, all traffic calming efforts can be put into place before the start of summer. Grant money is available for some of these efforts, Dennis added.
Going forward, the engineer is also looking to implement a comprehensive plan to calm traffic along Sunset Avenue heading towards the JFK Memorial Bridge.
The opening of the promenade along Amherst Avenue in Margate, which is being built along the bulkhead, has been delayed due to a lumber backorder, according to Margate Mayor Mike Becker. It was anticipated to be completed by Memorial Day. Becker now hopes it will be completed and open to the public by July 4.
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.