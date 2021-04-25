Longport seeks solution to Amherst Avenue traffic

LONGPORT — At the recommendation of Commissioner Dan Lawler, borough residents are forming a committee along with the chief of police and borough engineer to consider options and come up with a resolution to easing traffic on their streets.
The concern comes after Margate commissioners recently passed an ordinance changing Amherst Avenue, from Washington to Coolidge avenues, from a two-way street to one-way street heading south into Longport. The change is expected to take effect around Memorial Day.
Longport residents have been pleading with commissioners to change traffic patterns near Amherst Avenue to reduce traffic and the speed of cars on their neighborhood streets.
At Wednesday’s commission meeting, Lawler said he and borough officials met with Margate officials early Wednesday about the Amherst Avenue traffic issue, but a solution was not found.
Longport's plan was to make Amherst Avenue a one-way street heading toward Margate. Margate's plan is to make Amherst one-way toward Longport. The planned traffic patterns were deemed unfeasible as all traffic, from Longport and Margate, would meet at Coolidge Avenue, which is a two-way street. Vehicles traveling on Coolidge Avenue toward the bay would then have to stop when they got to Amherst Avenue and turn around as there would be no road on which they could legally turn.
Ed Dennis — the borough engineer, who is also Margate's engineer — said he recommended to Margate officials that they make Coolidge Avenue one way heading toward the ocean, but he said Margate officials wanted to observe traffic patterns first before making any changes.
“If there was a need to take that type of action, they weren’t opposed to opening up that discussion and working together on something like that,” he said.
Margate Commissioner John Amodeo, who attended the meeting with Longport officials, said the city is "supportive in doing what we need to do to rectify if there is a problem, or if a problem arises with the change in traffic that we did."
"Longport's a good neighbor," he said. "We're going to totally cooperate with Longport."
He said following the two traffic studies conducted on Margate's behalf, and the wayfinding signage being put up directing Amherst Avenue traffic onto Coolidge, traffic into Longport should actually decrease on Amherst Avenue.
He said Margate officials requested a traffic count assessment of Amherst Avenue in the first week of July and the first week of August.
"Right now, we're going to look at all possibilities, we're not shutting anything down," he said. "We're going to do the right thing, but we need our professional to do the study."
But borough residents are not OK with the “wait-and-see” approach, urging Longport commissioners to act now instead of kicking the can down the road.
Resident Michael Dion said residents in that area already struggle with the lack of parking and now, with Margate’s new traffic pattern, are concerned about potential vehicle collisions and speeding through residential streets.
“It's a nuisance,” he said to commissioners. “I don't even know why we have to come to you and say, ‘Please protect us,’ as opposed to you just saying, ‘Hey guys, I'm going to protect you, and I’m going to take care of this with Margate.’”
Dion and other residents also were unhappy both towns didn’t meet earlier to find a resolution.
MARGATE — An elevated promenade is still on track to be completed by late spring 2021 and wi…
“We had a meeting today with Margate,” said Glenn Falso Jr., a borough resident, at the meeting. “We've known about this for two years, and we're just having a meeting today. There's a derelict of duty here. We can’t kick the can down the road. Someone is going to get severely hurt (due to the influx of traffic).
“At the end of the day, nothing's going to get done,” he said. “But someone's going to get hurt. I can't stress it enough. Do we have to wait until a child is dead? Do we have to wait until there's a head-on collision?”
Some residents proposed opening the streets near Amherst Avenue that are most affected to local traffic only, but Police Chief Frank Culmone said the police department does not have the capacity to check every car to see if the driver lives in the area.
No official action was taken on the matter. At the end of the meeting, residents congregated to try and form a committee and come up with a time on when they could meet. Lawler suggested if the committee came up with a solution, members could present it to commissioners at a later meeting.
In other business, commissioners adopted the borough’s budget for $9,511,434.24 with no increase to the local purpose tax rate. The tax rate is 32.6 cents per $100 of assessed value. The borough has not had a property tax increase in seven years.
Contact CJ Fairfield
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.