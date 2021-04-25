Longport seeks solution to Amherst Avenue traffic

But borough residents are not OK with the “wait-and-see” approach, urging Longport commissioners to act now instead of kicking the can down the road.

Resident Michael Dion said residents in that area already struggle with the lack of parking and now, with Margate’s new traffic pattern, are concerned about potential vehicle collisions and speeding through residential streets.

“It's a nuisance,” he said to commissioners. “I don't even know why we have to come to you and say, ‘Please protect us,’ as opposed to you just saying, ‘Hey guys, I'm going to protect you, and I’m going to take care of this with Margate.’”

Dion and other residents also were unhappy both towns didn’t meet earlier to find a resolution.

“We had a meeting today with Margate,” said Glenn Falso Jr., a borough resident, at the meeting. “We've known about this for two years, and we're just having a meeting today. There's a derelict of duty here. We can’t kick the can down the road. Someone is going to get severely hurt (due to the influx of traffic).

“At the end of the day, nothing's going to get done,” he said. “But someone's going to get hurt. I can't stress it enough. Do we have to wait until a child is dead? Do we have to wait until there's a head-on collision?”