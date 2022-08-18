Longport saves Labor Day fireworks tradition after securing funds

LONGPORT — The borough's annual fireworks display, a 15-year tradition that almost wasn't this year due to funding gaps, will take place Labor Day weekend after all, officials said.

Mayor Nicholas Russo confirmed the fireworks are "a definite go."

"In donations, we raised $9,800, which means we're $2,900 short," Russo said Wednesday about the $12,700 needed to put on the traditional fireworks display. "However, we do have $3,000 in our recreation fund, which will cover that, so the fireworks are a definite go. And we signed a contract."

Earlier this month, the city was $6,100 short of its goal. Traditionally, the Longport Fire Department sets aside donations for the display, but the 15 to 20 residents who usually donate didn't, and Fire Department President Anthony Vicchiarelli said at the time that he wasn't going to "track them down."

The Fire Department did want the fireworks to happen and made a $1,000 donation toward the display, Vicchiarelli told The Press of Atlantic City earlier this month.

Russo proposed using funds from the borough's library, since he's on the library board and said the funds were used for a variety of programs. But the library board deadlocked 4-4 on the issue.

Borough Commissioner Daniel Lawler said Wednesday people have come forward since to help with the remaining donations if it was necessary.

Also during Wednesday's commission meeting, the borough designated the day as "Team Thunderdome Day" in honor of the four-swimmer relay team that competed in the 56th annual Around the Island Swim.

The four high school athletes, all members of local beach patrols, won the swim around Absecon Island. Patrick Armstrong represented the Longport Beach Patrol, James Haney and Gavin Neal represented the Brigantine Beach Patrol, and John Saul represented the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. The four finished the 22.75-mile race in eight hours, two minutes and 51 seconds.