Longport residents enjoy frozen treats at 'Cool off with a Cop' event

Dozens of residents stopped by a canopy manned by Patrolman Frank Lupperger, the community policing liaison, to chat and grab a free popsicle. To Lupperger, forming bonds with the community with events like Saturday's has become a top priority.

"It's probably one of the most important things we can do, other than doing our job the best we can do on a daily basis," he said. "It's a way for us to connect with people. They know us by our first names. They wave to us (saying), 'Hey, Frank, how are you doing?' It's absolutely great.