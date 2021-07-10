Longport residents enjoy frozen treats at 'Cool off with a Cop' event

LONGPORT — Police on Saturday held their third "Cool off with a Cop" community-building program at the 35th Avenue Park.
Dozens of residents stopped by a canopy manned by Patrolman Frank Lupperger, the community policing liaison, to chat and grab a free popsicle. To Lupperger, forming bonds with the community with events like Saturday's has become a top priority.
"It's probably one of the most important things we can do, other than doing our job the best we can do on a daily basis," he said. "It's a way for us to connect with people. They know us by our first names. They wave to us (saying), 'Hey, Frank, how are you doing?' It's absolutely great.
"It helps the interaction when it's time to be Officer Frank."
Other community initiatives from the police include a school supply drive and summer movie series.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
