Longport man dies after being found in the water

LONGPORT — A borough man died Saturday after he was found in the water Friday evening, police said.
At 7:22 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 22nd Avenue and the bay for a welfare check. Andrew Stern, 60, had gone missing and was believed to have possibly fallen into the bay, police wrote on Facebook.
At 7:29 p.m., officers were advised that witnesses had seen a body in the water in the bay off 33rd Avenue. The Coast Guard arrived and retrieved the body just off Monroe Avenue in neighboring Margate. First responders from Longport and Margate assisted the Coast Guard with lifesaving efforts, Longport police said.
Stern was pronounced dead early Saturday.
Longport police are investigating but say preliminary investigation has revealed no evidence of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled.
