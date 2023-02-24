LONGPORT — The borough's public library board is seeking more space to expand its service.

The library board is asking the borough's Board of Commissioners to use a portion of the second floor of the municipal building. The library is currently housed on a portion of the first floor of the building on Atlantic Avenue.

Dolores Wilson, a member of the library board's strategic planning committee, said the group surveyed residents who use the library and found a need for more program space.

"We really need a space where it might be a study area, or just to conduct the programs that we have," Wilson said.

Wilson said the library board considered other expansion options, but the most cost-effective one would be for the library to take the second-floor area of the municipal building. Doing so would cost more than $1 million, Wilson said.

The Longport Public Library isn't affiliated with the Atlantic County Library System. It withdrew from the system in 2017 after voters approved the move in a 2016 referendum.

Library officials say more space is needed for programs like group yoga and bingo. To offer those programs now, the library uses the Commissioners Chamber and has to rearrange the furniture in the room, Wilson said.

Most of the second floor of the building is vacant and used for storage, with the exception of offices for City Solicitor Michael Affanato and Certified Municipal Finance Officer Jenna Kelly. Any type of library expansion would require the moving of their offices, said Commissioner Daniel Lawler.

"I think that the first thing we need is for the mayors and commissioners to decide whether they would be able to even entertain that, that the people could move from the upstairs and we could have that space," Wilson said.

Lawler questioned the need for the library, but Wilson said "there's a definite need now as the word keeps spreading" about the library and its initiatives, which has sparked more participation.

"In the summer of 2021 for summer programs, we had about 1,528 people, and then this past summer we had 2,450 people," said Library Director Richard Gerhardt. "So we really have expanded our numbers, and as far as what we're saying, we really do shift in this time of year to being primarily a residential and older adult library to being more of a family library in the summer."