Longport doesn’t want Margate’s traffic

Most of the residents were concerned about the expansion of Lamberti’s Restaurant, which was knocked down and rebuilt as a two-story structure, and another restaurant slated for the bay side, adjacent to Adams Avenue, on Amherst.

“Margate has done a phenomenal job of inviting attractions to its bayfront community,” said resident Patrick Armstrong. “All of these attractions have one exit, and that exit dumps into Longport, an area not designed to handle all of these attractions. It’s going to be a speedway exit.

“It is great that Margate is doing this, but we did not sign up for this.”

Many who attended the meeting live on the Margate border and made numerous suggestions on how to mitigate traffic. Suggestions included putting a stop sign on Amherst at Coolidge Avenue, although that intersection is in Margate, but the next street over is in Longport. That would make the borough’s stretch of Amherst one-way northbound and put up a barrier along Longport’s border, forcing traffic traveling south on Amherst to turn onto Coolidge.

Some residents brought up concerns that one-way traffic on Coolidge would then flow onto Winchester Avenue, a residential street that runs north to south two blocks up toward the Longport bridge.

