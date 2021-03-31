Longport doesn’t want Margate’s traffic

LONGPORT — With Margate’s Amherst Avenue business district getting a shiny new facelift, which is sure to attract more people to the area, residents of neighboring Longport aren’t happy about the potential influx of traffic in the borough.
The concern comes after Margate commissioners recently passed an ordinance changing Amherst Avenue, from Washington to Coolidge avenues, from a two-way street to one-way heading south into Longport.
The reason for the one-way flow of traffic is safety, Margate Mayor Michael Becker said.
The new traffic pattern will go into effect once the promenade along the bay is completed, which Becker hopes will happen before Memorial Day.
Amherst Avenue in Margate has multiple restaurants, marinas and an inflatable water park in the bay. The stretch of road between Washington and Jerome avenues will remain a two-way street.
To hear how residents feel on the matter, Longport commissioners held a special meeting Monday night after Mayor Nick Russo said rumors circulated about what commissioners may or may not do. The meeting, he said, was to get everyone on the same page and hear suggestions from the public. No action was taken at the meeting.
The meeting was at capacity at 37 people, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Some people stood just outside Commission Chambers in the hallway, while others called into the meeting remotely.
Most of the residents were concerned about the expansion of Lamberti’s Restaurant, which was knocked down and rebuilt as a two-story structure, and another restaurant slated for the bay side, adjacent to Adams Avenue, on Amherst.
“Margate has done a phenomenal job of inviting attractions to its bayfront community,” said resident Patrick Armstrong. “All of these attractions have one exit, and that exit dumps into Longport, an area not designed to handle all of these attractions. It’s going to be a speedway exit.
“It is great that Margate is doing this, but we did not sign up for this.”
Many who attended the meeting live on the Margate border and made numerous suggestions on how to mitigate traffic. Suggestions included putting a stop sign on Amherst at Coolidge Avenue, although that intersection is in Margate, but the next street over is in Longport. That would make the borough’s stretch of Amherst one-way northbound and put up a barrier along Longport’s border, forcing traffic traveling south on Amherst to turn onto Coolidge.
Some residents brought up concerns that one-way traffic on Coolidge would then flow onto Winchester Avenue, a residential street that runs north to south two blocks up toward the Longport bridge.
Another resident suggested the borough make Monmouth Avenue, a residential street that runs north to south between Amherst and Winchester, one-way toward Margate. He said the borough should do anything and everything “to deter them from coming in,” which was met with applause from the audience.
Resident Glenn Falso Jr. called the traffic issue multipronged and said the most important aspect is safety.
“We have to have Amherst one-way,” he said. “There’s so many bikes and joggers that I watch out my window. I cringe every Saturday morning, every Sunday morning. The cars are coming both ways, and it really scares me.”
He said if the borough is going to have the influx of traffic coming south on Amherst Avenue from Margate, it must be proactive and not reactive “to something that could be dangerous.”
“We can’t just get all of (Margate’s) byproduct,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out how to push back just a little bit.”
In the fall of 2019, Falso brought up another traffic safety concern to commissioners and asked how they could ease traffic on Sunset Avenue after he witnessed cars whipping around the corner near his home by Amherst. A drafted ordinance to make that stretch of road one-way was tabled at the time and never revisited.
Police Chief Frank Culmone proposed a few ideas that mirrored the residents’, such as turning Amherst into a one-way street from 33rd and Sunset avenues, with traffic flowing north and turning Winchester and Monmouth avenues into one-way streets going the opposing way of Margate’s streets.
“So Monmouth Avenue would be one-way going towards the (Longport) bridge and Winchester Avenue would be one-way going towards Margate,” he said.
The point of this, he said, is to cause inconvenience to the driver in hopes they will reroute to Ventnor or Atlantic avenues.
“We’re not blocking anybody from coming into Longport,” he said. “We’re not telling anybody they have to turn around.”
Residents along the Margate border also brought up the issue of parking, or the lack thereof. Russo said Tuesday he is going to ask the borough solicitor about the possibility of implementing residential parking permits to those impacted by the Amherst Avenue business district.
He also said the borough’s engineer will be reaching out to Margate “to get communication started” between both municipal administrators on how to better mitigate the traffic issue.
“The meeting served a purpose of just letting people tell us what they felt,” Russo said. “I think as long as we listen to the people, listen to our professionals, whatever outcome we decide will be the right outcome.”
Contact CJ Fairfield:
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
