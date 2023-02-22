LONGPORT — Although the borough has far fewer short-term rentals than its neighbors, it is joining other Downbeach towns in tightening its rules on the properties.

The Board of Commissioners is exploring the idea of amending its current rental ordinance to require a minimum stay of a week.

Borough Solicitor Michael Affanato asked commissioners for feedback on updates to current laws, in addition to local Realtors and real estate investors.

"I was trying to bring our rental ordinance up to date. The language of the ordinance was a little archaic in terms of when exactly people needed to register rentals and how they would go about registering them," said Affanato. "So it's a fairly significant change to the ordinance language."

Longport's current rental ordinance does not have a time limitation, allowing people to rent for a night or a year, officials said.

Affanato said the local Realtors would like to see a minimum stay of a week to two weeks written into the ordinance.

"One week or two weeks, I mean I don't know if there's much of a difference," said Commissioner Daniel Lawler. "A lot of people rent for two weeks, a month, three months, but no less than a week."

Police Chief Frank Culmone said the borough has had no issues related to the rentals. Affanato said the borough should still be prepared.

Short-term rental sites, such as Airbnb, Vrbo and HomeAway, have risen in popularity in recent years, especially in historically residential neighborhoods on Absecon Island. As a result, communities have been passing laws to regulate them, in response to resident concerns about parties, noise and rotating casts of neighbors.

Atlantic City implemented an online portal for property owners who wish to offer short-term rentals. The portal allows the city to collect information on the owners of properties that are rented out through services such as Airbnb, so the city can better regulate them.

Rental applications go through the online portal GovPilot and must be submitted with a $150 application fee. To get approved, the owner must provide an address for the property, block and lot number, number of units involved and contact information, city officials said.

For the past three years, residents of the Chelsea and Venice Park neighborhoods of Atlantic City say they have grappled with quality-of-life issues including noise, trash collection and parking, stemming from short-term rentals.

Ventnor looks to revise short-term rental ordinance VENTNOR — The city is looking to tighten its rules on short-term rentals.

Margate has a one-week minimum stay for short-term rentals written into its ordinance.

And Ventnor is deciding whether it will require a minimum of two- or three-night stays.

The city uses Host Compliance LLC to identify and track the units to ensure they are complying with local ordinances.

"Ventnor has a very complex short-term rental, which they are about to revise. That is because Ventnor has a lot of Airbnbs and Vrbo, those types of rentals," said Affanato.