LONGPORT — Community members and government officials gathered Tuesday at Borough Hall to celebrate the borough's 125th anniversary of its incorporation.

A brief presentation by Mayor Nick Russo was followed by birthday cake, light refreshments and tours of the Longport Historical Society Museum located next to the municipal building.

"Every 25 years, we celebrate the incorporation," said Russo. "It's a significant milestone."

Russo gave a brief history of Longport and Absecon Island during his presentation.

"You can't address the history of Longport without recognizing the history of Atlantic City," Russo said.

Among the local officials attending were Linwood Councilwoman June Byrnes, state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and Assembly members Claire Swift and Don Guardian, R-Atlantic.

Polistina and Swift said Longport was near and dear to them, since they grew up there and have fond memories of their time spent in the borough.

"This town is beautiful. It's always been beautiful," said John Risley, chairman of the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, who reflected on what Longport used to be and what it is now.

Russo said Longport's success isn't possible without the rest of the island.

"We rely on the rest of you," he said.

Recently appointed Ventnor Mayor Lance Landgraf presented Russo with a proclamation.

"So much of my blood, sweat and tears are here," said Landgraf as he reflected on his time working in Longport in the Public Works Department before he was a Ventnor commissioner. "It was an honor to work with you then, and I'm happy to be your neighbor now."

A second celebration of Longport's incorporation will be scheduled in July.