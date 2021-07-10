 Skip to main content
Longport Boulevard reopens after wind damaged utility poles
Longport Boulevard reopens after wind damaged utility poles

Road work
Press Archives

A subway station in New York City was back in business Friday after a deluge of rainfall flooded station platforms. It was business as usual for passengers at the West 157th Street station in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan as they rushed to catch their train. The heavy thunderstorms came as the region was bracing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa as it made its way up the East Coast.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Longport Boulevard reopened to traffic Saturday after winds from Tropical Storm Elsa had knocked seven utility poles into the road Friday, an Atlantic County spokesperson said.

The road had been closed between Bay Avenue in Somers Point and Ocean Drive, cutting off access from Somers Point to the shore towns of Longport and Ocean City.

Utility crews may still be on site, the county said Saturday morning in a news release. Motorists were advised to exercise caution in work areas.

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

