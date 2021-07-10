Longport Boulevard reopens after wind damaged utility poles

Press staff reports
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Longport Boulevard reopened to traffic Saturday after winds from Tropical Storm Elsa had knocked seven utility poles into the road Friday, an Atlantic County spokesperson said.
The road had been closed between Bay Avenue in Somers Point and Ocean Drive, cutting off access from Somers Point to the shore towns of Longport and Ocean City.
Utility crews may still be on site, the county said Saturday morning in a news release. Motorists were advised to exercise caution in work areas.
