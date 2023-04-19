LONGPORT — The borough is asking residents to park their cars on side streets due to road construction on Atlantic Avenue between 27th and 22nd avenues.
Contractors will be pouring concrete for new sidewalks and driveway aprons in the construction area, the borough said.
Construction will continue until late May, the borough said.
