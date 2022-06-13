Long replaces Simone as North Wildwood city administrator

NORTH WILDWOOD — Nicholas Long will serve as city administrator following Ron Simone's resignation from the position, according to a resolution approved by City Council during its Wednesday meeting.
Simone is taking an administrative role with the Cape May County government.
Simone was a city employee since 2007. He assumed the administrator role in 2019, City Clerk Scott Jett said.
Long fills Simone's seat after serving as qualified purchasing and deputy chief financial officer, Jett said.
— Eric Conklin
