Long replaces Simone as North Wildwood administrator

Nicholas Huba

NORTH WILDWOOD — Nicholas Long will serve as city administrator following Ron Simone's resignation from the position, according to a resolution approved by City Council during its meeting last Wednesday.

Simone is taking an administrative role with Cape May County government.

Simone had been a city employee since 2007. He assumed the administrator role in 2019, City Clerk Scott Jett said.

Long fills Simone's seat after serving as qualified purchasing agent and deputy chief financial officer, Jett said.

— Eric Conklin

