The six Long Beach Island municipalities — Barnegat Light, Beach Haven, Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Township, Ship Bottom and Surf City — filed a joint comment with the state Department of Environmental Protection on Friday opposing the federal certification of Atlantic Shores' offshore wind projects.

“The LBI Municipalities recognize the need to transition to clean energy resources, and to mitigate climate change and support the development of offshore wind," Long Beach Township Mayor Joseph Mancini said. "But the impact of this specific project must be stopped."

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind projects 1 and 2 would lease more than 102,000 acres off the Jersey Shore with an eventual capacity for wind power that could exceed 2,800 megawatts. Atlantic Shores is a joint venture by EDF-RE Offshore Development and Shell New Energies US.

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued its draft environmental impact statement for the Atlantic Shores projects May 15, and a 45-day public comment period on the statement began May 19. Save LBI, a group opposed to the installation of an offshore wind farm near LBI, argued the comment period did not leave sufficient time to examine and respond to the impact statement.

Pashman Stein Walder Hayden, a law firm based in Hackensack, Bergen County, filed the 29-page comment on behalf of the LBI municipalities. The comment argues the Atlantic Shores projects violate state regulations the Coastal Zone Management Rules were designed to uphold.

The first listed complaint in the comment is the “drastic visual impact” the Atlantic Shores projects would have on LBI, ruining the island's idyllic coast and having a corresponding detrimental impact on tourism. This could cause “staggering losses” to the island's economy, while reducing tax revenues and causing property values to depreciate.

The LBI municipalities added the projects would disrupt the local fishing industry. There were also concerns that the projects threatened bird and marine life as the wind farms will lie in bird migratory paths.

Other Jersey Shore communities in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties have expressed similar concerns about the wind projects in recent months. Public officials and advocacy groups skeptical of wind power have organized town halls to protest wind farms as harmful innovations that could damage their views, property values and sea life.

The LBI letter said they would like to see the wind farm relocated farther from the shore at a location called "Hudson South" for a project they "would look forward to supporting."

The BOEM draft environmental impact statement forecasts what effects the projects will have across a range of resources compared to a “no action alternative.” It estimates the projects, cumulatively, will have minor adverse impacts on recreation and tourism, as well as minor beneficial ones. Its impact on “scenic and visual resources” is expected be major, although the BOEM estimates there will be a similar major impact even absent the Atlantic Shores projects, due to other new projects that could increase light pollution and boat traffic.

The impact statement predicts the projects would have major adverse effects on commercial fisheries; the no-action alternative would have moderate to major adverse impact, due to continued fishery use and management.

Overall, the BOEM draft impact statement predicted the Atlantic Shores projects would have moderate beneficial effects on the area economy, due to investment and workforce development programs. It acknowledged some negligible to minor expenses related to installation and maintenance costs.

Atlantic Shores officials have said the projects would galvanize the local economy. In a 2021 interview with The Press, they said their projects would generate $1.9 billion in economic activity, while directly creating 22,200 jobs and indirectly creating an additional 11,800 jobs.

The offshore wind projects proposed by Atlantic Shores and Danish energy company Ørsted have been a tentpole of the Murphy administration’s agenda to reduce the state’s greenhouse-gas emissions. Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order in September for the state to build the capacity for 11 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2040.

The comment on behalf of the LBI municipalities argued Murphy’s executive orders betray bias favoring the Atlantic Shores projects. Casting doubt on the ability of the DEP to “impartially review Atlantic Shores’ request” in light of Murphy’s directives, the municipalities plan to ask that matters concerning Atlantic Shores be referred to a neutral, third party arbiter in the state Office of Administrative Law.

The LBI municipalities also alluded to what has perhaps become the most salient controversy surrounding the wind farms, what they argue is the harm the projects have on whale populations, particularly the endangered North Atlantic right whale.

The BOEM impact statement said both pursuing the projects and maintaining the status quo could have negligible to major impact on the North Atlantic right whales, as even vessel strikes of individual whales could impact the species’ ability to survive. The report notes Atlantic Shores has proposed to make some of its work seasonal, with no sea pile driving occurring from January to April, to better protect whales.

The concerns on LBI over the future of the whales follow a four-month period from December to March during which more than 20 whales were beached on the Jersey Shore, along with eight dolphins. Critics of wind power attributed the beachings to preliminary work done by the wind companies using sonar.

Prominent politicians have called for a moratorium on wind power work due to the spike in whale deaths, including U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

Federal experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have said no evidence exists tying the animals’ deaths to work on wind power projects. Instead, NOAA has cited the unusual migration of fish that are whale prey closer to the shore, and a corresponding higher density of fishing boats out in the water, raising the risk of a vessel strike.