Long Beach Island Garden Club contributes to hurricane devastation

111322-pac-hom-jettyrockphoto1.jpg

Pictured accepting a donation from the Garden Club of Long Beach Island are, from left, Environmental Director of the Jetty Rock Foundation Kyle Gronostajski, President of the Garden Club of LBI Michele Farias, Treasurer of the Garden Club Bonnie Korbeil and Executive Director of Jetty Rock Julia Tomeldon.

The Garden Club of Long Beach Island made a $500 donation to the Jetty Rock Foundation, earmarked for southern Florida and the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

Originally started after Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Jetty Rock’s Unite and Rebuild campaign is now concentrating efforts toward those affected by Ian, which struck Florida in September.

“Watching the massive devastation that Hurricane Ian caused to the Florida coast brought so many memories of what we went through individually and as a community after Hurricane Sandy,” said Garden Club President Michele Farias.

For more information about the Garden Club, visit thegardencluboflbi.com.

