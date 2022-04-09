Long Beach Island Foundation volunteers clean up marsh

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP — A low turnout didn't stop a few passionate volunteers from heading out on the marsh near the Long Beach Island Foundation of Arts and Sciences on Saturday morning, eager to clean up the beautiful, sprawling wetlands.

"This is unique because we have this big, beautiful marsh here, and it's one of the last marshes available to the public. We try to care for it so we have the beauty of it to replicate and preserve it for future generations," said Rick Bushnell, president of local environmental organization ReClam the Bay and chairman of the Long Beach Island Foundation Environmental Stewardship Committee.

"LBI Foundation of Arts and Sciences has put emphasis on the 'science' part for years, but both art and science are dependent on observation," said Bushnell. "The more we observe nature, the better we understand it, and the better we can replicate it in art forms."

Saturday was a day for tidying up all along the Jersey Shore. In addition to the LBI Foundation cleanup, Clean Ocean Action sponsored beach sweeps from Sandy Hook to Cape May. Last year, more than 10,000 Clean Ocean Action volunteers picked up over half a million items along the state’s 127-mile coastline in cleanups held in spring and fall, the organization said last month.

Volunteers with the LBI Foundation headed out across the vast marsh with trash bags and buckets, laying down wood planks to cross over streams of water and thrashing through the vegetation.

They quickly filled their buckets with items such as plastic bottle caps, single-use cutlery, a visor, pieces of a broken baby bottle and shotgun shells. There were also a number of tennis balls among the marsh grass, hit astray from the nearby LBI Foundation tennis courts.

Ben Wurst, of Bass River Township, Burlington County, picked up huge pieces of wood debris alongside his 10-year-old son, Reed.

"I'm an avid fisherman, wildlife biologist and lover of seafood, so I hate to see our pristine salt marshes kind of as a wasteland," said Wurst, who works for Conserve Wildlife NJ. "I do this for the health of the local environment and also to benefit the wildlife here, so they don't ingest plastic or become entangled in it."

New research recently published in Environment International journal found microplastics in human blood for the first time. According to the research, humans can consume tiny particles of plastic through the air, water and even food, including the local seafood so important to this area.

"When you eat an oyster or clam, you're potentially ingesting plastic, too," Wurst said.

Wurst specializes in protection of terrapins and coastal raptors such as peregrine falcons, bald eagles and ospreys. He said it's especially disheartening to see so much debris at this time of year because ospreys collect nesting materials from the high marsh areas, where a lot of plastic debris collects.

"They can get entangled in a lot of the things we find here like balloon strings, rope and monofilament. Every chance I have to reduce that is one I'll take," he said.

Wurst said Reed is eager to help his dad with field work. He provided an extra set of hands for the adults, filling up his own bucket of trash.

"He doesn’t wanna see this either. He’s a 10-year-old, thinking about his future, living in a place where plastic marine debris is becoming more prevalent," Wurst said.

