Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences plans host of art events in August

The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts + Sciences is holding a host of community art events in August.

The foundation will host Plein Air with Joseph Sweeney on Aug. 1 and 2 beginning each day at 9 a.m. People will be taken to on-site painting locations in Barnegat Light and Long Beach Island for the two days. Plans for the event are subject to change based on the weather. Admission is $50.

On Aug. 1, 2 and 9, people will be able to attend a Family Painting Night with art teacher Dawn McDonnell. The lessons will be for all ages and all supplies will be included. Each lesson runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and each will have families paint a different scene. The subject for the Aug. 1 class will be a beach sunset; the one for the Aug. 2 class will be flowers; and the finale on Aug. 9 will be of a boat on the water. Admission is $40.

There will be an Oil + Acrylic Class with Lunda Ramsay on Aug. 8 and 23 running each day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. People will be able to paint under the guidance of Ramsay in the LBIF Painter’s Loft overlooking Barnegat Bay. The foundation will provide easels and rolling tables, although people are advised to bring other art supplies on their own. Admission is $40.

A class on herbal products, led by Amada Crooke of Locust Light Farm in Mercer County, will be held 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 15. Admission is $60.

The Eclectic Chic Boutique is partnering with the LBIF for soap-making classes from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 26. With all supplies included, people will be able to choose from a variety of colors, molds and scents to make their own soap to bring home. Admission is $85.

Also on Aug. 26, there will be class teaching attendees the basics of Chinese brush painting. Stockton University Assistant Professor of Art Chung-Fan Chang will be leading the lesson, which is scheduled to run from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is $60.

Every Thursday and Saturday in August, LBIF will host a drop-in ceramics class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults and children 6 or older can learn different hand-building, wheel-throwing techniques to create their own ceramics. Those not interested in dealing with wet clay can just pick pre-made ceramics to glaze.

Those interested in any of these classes can register at lbifoundation.org

LBIF members will receive a 15% discount on admission fees to art classes.