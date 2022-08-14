Long Beach Island Foundation hosting exhibition for its members, students, teachers

The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences is hosting its annual Member + Student + Faculty Exhibition starting Saturday, according to an LBIF news release issued Sunday. As its title suggests, the exhibition will include artwork from LBIF faculty, students and members.
The LBIF Art Committee described the show as a celebration of the LBIF community’s artistic and creative achievements.
"We want to celebrate your creativity and inspire those to come and join the fun!" LBIF Executive Director Daniella Kerner said in the release.
The exhibition will be juried by Associate Professor Julie Langsam from the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. Langsam, whose career spans 35 years, studies “issues of beauty, idealization, and the interconnected legacy of stylistic tropes” across a wide array of mediums, according to the release. She is best known for her painting of iconic Modernist buildings, including those designed by renowned architects such as Le Corbusier, Walter Gropius, Miles van der Rohe. Her work is described as exploring the “legacy of modernism on contemporary culture” and as being evocative of “failed utopias.”
People are also reading…
The exhibition is open only to those taking an LBIF class, have taught a class or have renewed or started their LBIF membership for the 2022 season. It runs through Sept. 5.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.