Long Beach Island Foundation hosting exhibition for its members, students, teachers

The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences is hosting its annual Member + Student + Faculty Exhibition starting Saturday, according to an LBIF news release issued Sunday. As its title suggests, the exhibition will include artwork from LBIF faculty, students and members.

The LBIF Art Committee described the show as a celebration of the LBIF community’s artistic and creative achievements.

"We want to celebrate your creativity and inspire those to come and join the fun!" LBIF Executive Director Daniella Kerner said in the release.

The exhibition will be juried by Associate Professor Julie Langsam from the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. Langsam, whose career spans 35 years, studies “issues of beauty, idealization, and the interconnected legacy of stylistic tropes” across a wide array of mediums, according to the release. She is best known for her painting of iconic Modernist buildings, including those designed by renowned architects such as Le Corbusier, Walter Gropius, Miles van der Rohe. Her work is described as exploring the “legacy of modernism on contemporary culture” and as being evocative of “failed utopias.”

The exhibition is open only to those taking an LBIF class, have taught a class or have renewed or started their LBIF membership for the 2022 season. It runs through Sept. 5.