ATLANTIC CITY — The saga surrounding a single blighted building that has played out at city meetings since last year shows how difficult it can be to address a problem property, even when residents and government officials are working together.

Resident Andra Williams first brought the structure at 226 N. New Jersey Ave. to the attention of city department heads at the second CitiStat meeting on Nov. 30, saying drug users had broken in and were living there, threatening public safety and breaking into her church nearby.

CitiStat is a system implemented by the local government and the state to address residents’ complaints. Meetings are held every two weeks and include equal parts resident complaints and city responses, including, the longer the group meets, updates on progress.

The thieves had come out of a second floor window of the vacant building, walked across a one-story roof of a store, and broke into Community Baptist Church’s second-floor windows. They stole thousands of dollars worth of computers, musical equipment, and more, Williams said.

She asked the city to secure the building and look into demolishing it.

At the Jan. 25 meeting Williams was back asking for action.

“About Director Finch, I did not hear his report on the issue of the abandoned home on New Jersey Avenue,” Williams said of Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch. “He said (at a previous meeting) the house would be demolished in 60 days.”

“I reported two to four weeks ago it is on our demolition list. The process we have to follow is notification, a public hearing, follow up then bid and demolition,” Finch said in response.

“It’s around 60 days. We have to give owners the chance to make improvements or do the demolition themselves,” Finch said. “I agree it’s a horrible property and needs to come down as soon as possible. It is on the list and will come down.”

At the March 22 meeting the process was still continuing, with the city waiting for the results of an asbestos inspection, and Williams was understanding.

“I do see progress little bits at a time,” Williams said of conditions around the city as a result of CitiStat. “I appreciate you continue to have this.”

By the April 7 meeting Finch said the city has now gotten an asbestos inspection done on the property, something the state requires before any demolition, and can now take bids to determine who will demolish it.

“It will be coming down in the next 30 days or so,” Finch said then.

But on Thursday city spokesman Andrew Kramer said the city cannot yet give a date for when the bid will go out.

“No date or timetable can really be given right now as there are still issues we are coming across, for example, we recently determined an electrical circuit needs to be rerouted because of poor installation,” Kramer wrote in an email response to questions.

It can’t come quickly enough for Williams and Community Baptist’s Rev. Elias Thomas Jr., whose day job is with the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority.

“Give it to us or tear it down,” Thomas said Wednesday as he led a tour of the area around the church. “We’ll still take the property to do something with it.”

Thomas said he tried to purchase the property for the church soon after becoming pastor there in 2006, but the owner never responded.

“There is always someone up there,” Thomas said, pointing to an open window. “It’s an eyesore and a haven for people who are using drugs, and some are mentally ill.”

The people there need help, but it doesn’t help them to let them continue using drugs and stealing, he said.

It also can’t happen fast enough for Nammour Mousa, owner of Mousa’s Market, which sits in between the church and the vacant property. A steady stream of customers came in for cheesesteaks, shrimp and grits and more Wednesday.

“For me personally, it is 100% best to try to demolish the building,” Mousa said. “Every night I can’t sleep, I’m afraid of another break-in.”

He said the store has been broken into many times, including four times in just two weeks a while ago. Each time he has to replace his back door it costs him $1,500, he said.

“There was a smell last summer, coming into the store,” Mousa said. “We checked the sewer line, and with the water company. It turned out to be coming from (the vacant house) next door.”

Mousa provided photos of all the trash and human waste in the home.

Mice were also becoming a problem, he said, attracted by the conditions next door.

“One time the police had to block the whole street for four hours,” Mousa said. “Someone (living in the abandoned house) was having a mental crisis.”

Williams said the property has been vacant since being purchased for $60,000 from the Special Improvement District of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in 1993.

In 2018 the city placed a lien against it for nonpayment of taxes, she said, but took no more action until she brought it to their attention in the CitiStat meeting.

“Our concern is, this is here and vacant so any years, why has it taken until (now) ... for the city to act,” Williams said.

She credits the CitiStat process for finally getting it addressed, and she has hope it will soon be demolished. But the building could have been repurposed had the city acted earlier, she said.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has funded the city’s demolition program since 2010. So far $7 million has been spent to demolish 73 properties in the city, according to Lance Landgraf, the director of planning and development for the CRDA.

At its October meeting, the CRDA board approved up to $500,000 to continue the demolition of derelict buildings in Atlantic City, and for CRDA executive director Sean Pattwell to negotiate a contract with the city for the work.

City Council approved accepting the new CRDA grant in February.