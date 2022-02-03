Loeben replaces Young as National Aerospace Research & Technology Park chairman

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Mark Loeben, a retired U.S. Air Force major general and current American Airlines captain, will head the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park.
Loeben, who has been a facility board member, replaces outgoing chairman Sam Young, who will step back and serve as vice chairman.
Young, a retired U.S. Navy captain and pilot, chaired the board for two years, according to a news release.
“During my time on the board, I have seen the NARTP become a key component in a newly formed Aviation Innovation Hub centered in Atlantic County,” Loeben said in a statement Thursday. “It is quickly becoming an ideal location for aviation-related conferences, product demonstrations and proof-of-concept exercises. I am particularly interested in the NARTP’s efforts to establish our region as a leader in the newly emerging area of Advanced Air Mobility.”
The aerospace park is located on a 58-acre parcel adjoining the Federal Aviation Administration's William J. Hughes Technical Center and Atlantic City International Airport.
Loeben, of Galloway Township, was appointed to the board in September 2019, having served as a military pilot before his 2017 retirement. He also held senior positions at McGuire Air Force Base, according to the release.
As chairman, Loeben said he will focus on finishing the facility's remaining buildings, the first of which opened in 2019.
The second of seven buildings is still in the development and approval phases, but toward the end of those processes.
Officials hope construction can begin shortly after.
Despite taking more of a backseat on the board, Young has been fundamentally important to the facility's growth and development of its new buildings, Loeben said.
“Sam unequivocally guided the organization through some of its most difficult and challenging times," Loeben said. "Were it not for his tenacity and the dedication of the board, we would not be where we are today.”
Loeben said he looks forward to his continued work with his fellow board members, staff and academic partners in guiding the organization as it enters its next stage of growth.
“With Mark’s background and experience as a senior military officer and current airline pilot, he brings a unique skillset and perspective that will guide the organization going forward," Young said in a statement. "Mark knows what it takes to continue advancing the NARTP and its mission to bring a new aerospace industry to Atlantic County."
