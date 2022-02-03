Loeben replaces Young as National Aerospace Research & Technology Park chairman

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As chairman, Loeben said he will focus on finishing the facility's remaining buildings, the first of which opened in 2019.

The second of seven buildings is still in the development and approval phases, but toward the end of those processes.

Officials hope construction can begin shortly after.

Despite taking more of a backseat on the board, Young has been fundamentally important to the facility's growth and development of its new buildings, Loeben said.

“Sam unequivocally guided the organization through some of its most difficult and challenging times," Loeben said. "Were it not for his tenacity and the dedication of the board, we would not be where we are today.”

Loeben said he looks forward to his continued work with his fellow board members, staff and academic partners in guiding the organization as it enters its next stage of growth.

“With Mark’s background and experience as a senior military officer and current airline pilot, he brings a unique skillset and perspective that will guide the organization going forward," Young said in a statement. "Mark knows what it takes to continue advancing the NARTP and its mission to bring a new aerospace industry to Atlantic County."

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

