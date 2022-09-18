Locals, state eye options for Wharton State Forest access

HAMMONTON — A visit to Wharton State Forest makes the existence of the Jersey Devil seem plausible.

Spreading over nearly 125,000 acres and parts of three counties, the state land includes rivers, streams and swamps, dense forests of pine and maple and wetland formations that have remained since the last ice age.

It seems to offer plenty of room for Mother Leeds' 13th child, the Jersey Devil of local legend, to hide out for a few centuries. At issue now is whether there is room for vehicles, and where.

A tangle of roads cuts through the park. They range from paved throughways to sandy stretches that seem to only count as roads under the most generous definition. In all, more than 500 miles of unpaved vehicle routes snake through Wharton.

On one of these roads, one included on the official map of the area, Jason Howell recently waded into deep, tea-colored water, trying to decide if his four-wheel-drive truck could make it.

Howell, the public lands advocate for Pinelands Preservation Alliance, spent a morning inching along the sandy dirt roads to illustrate the complications facing a state initiative to regulate their use. Traveling at an average of about 10 mph, he covered a tiny fraction of the park over the course of hours.

A new fight is brewing over which roads can still be used, and how.

Road use in question

The Department of Environmental Protection is working on a new approach to governing access to the unimproved roads of the park.

The first step will be to survey users of the park, to gather more detail on how they use it. The hoped-for result will be a plan for the use of the vehicle access routes through the park, both improved and unimproved, which could become a model for state-managed lands throughout the Pinelands.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, the DEP plans to kick off its vehicle-use survey with a virtual meeting among stakeholders, introducing them to a web-based survey and mapping tool with which they can answer questions about their favorite activities in the forest.

“The results of the survey will be used to enhance Wharton State Forest’s map to clearly define designated safe and legal routes for vehicle usage, while protecting culturally and ecologically sensitive areas,” reads an announcement of the meeting from the DEP.

The goal is to define safe and legal vehicle access routes in the back country, state officials say.

Under consideration is a permit system for the use of the dirt roads in the park, modeled after the vehicle access allowed on the beaches of Island Beach State Park for sport fishing. The allowable routes would be outlined through the visitor use survey.

“The development of a permit system will enhance the State Park Police’s ability to assess vehicle use and protect sensitive resources throughout the forest,” reads the DEP statement released at the end of August.

For the local groups lined up on either side of the issue, the state’s proposal is one of a few areas of agreement: They don’t like it.

Drawing the lines

“The DEP is out of touch. They’re sitting in offices up in Trenton,” Howell said, as he maneuvered his four-wheel-drive Toyota pickup around a patch of soft white sand in the pines.

According to Howell and the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, a nonprofit advocacy group, what’s happening now is not working. There is little enforcement from an understaffed New Jersey Park Police and less from the state’s Conservation Officers, which Powell says are stretched even thinner.

Howell said his organization wants clear structure on where vehicles are allowed and the use of historic maps adopted by the Pinelands Commission as the basis for establishing where the roads exist.

“We want to see strict motor vehicle regulation of the Pine Barrens, and we want to open the place up to the public,” Howell said.

But in some instances, what appears to be a road started as a trail or a fire-break, or was created by firefighters to reach a blaze.

He suggested that access advocates want to keep the status quo, which he does not believe is good for the pinelands.

“They want the entire forest to be an off-road vehicle park. To me, that’s just not sustainable,” he said.

“That’s absolutely not our position, and it sounds an awful lot like propaganda to me,” said John Druding, president of Open Trails New Jersey, an access advocacy group focused on the use of the vehicles in Wharton State Forest.

Fight to keep the roads open

Druding said his organization supports access to the forest for all users, including horseback riders, mountain bikers, kayakers and hikers.

“My position is not that you should have unfettered access all over the forest. You should be able to stay on the roads of the forest,” Druding said.

Druding argues that there have already been maps created of those roads, which should form the basis of future regulations. The existing roads should remain open to those who want to use them. In practical terms, that also means those whose vehicles won’t get stuck.

“Our position is, we don’t need another map on this,” he said. He is also skeptical of additional permits, saying New Jersey residents already pay plenty in taxes.

Another advocate for keeping access open, David Demsey, said he grew up on the edge of Wharton forest. He lives in the Atco section of Waterford Township, Camden County, with a dirt road nearby heading into the pines.

“Driving these roads for recreational purposes has been part of my life since I was in a car seat with my father,” Demsey said. “I understand that there are areas back there that are sensitive. I just can’t support closing down roads.”

Some of the roads were already in place when Joseph Wharton, a Philadelphia industrialist, started buying up land in the late 19th century. Some run along what were once trails used by Lenape. They were still in use in the 1950s, when the federal government began to eye the big, undeveloped area as a jet port, which was part of the impetus for the state to start working to preserve the land.

Demsey and Druding have a different idea for the dirt roads of Wharton. They suggest a rating system for the roads, so drivers have some idea of what they’re getting into. Similar to systems used in the West, or the rating of ski-slope trails, a green sign would mean the dirt road would be fine for most two-wheel-drive sedans, while a black or red trail should be left to a Jeep Wrangler with a jacked-up suspension or similarly robust vehicles.

Street-legal only

This is not about ATVs. Only registered vehicles with license plates are allowed on the dirt roads on state land. If you can’t legally drive it to the Wawa, you’re not supposed to have them on the Wharton roads.

That means all-terrain vehicles designed for off-road travel are out.

That does not mean no one rides off-road ATVs through the park. It just means they are not allowed, and the riders could be fined if caught. They are rarely caught.

Even in discussing the issues, describing off-road vehicles is inaccurate. These are roads, they are just close to impassable for many vehicles.

Back at the deep water, Howell thinks the better of trying to cross when he wades in above his knees.

“This is one of the mapped roads,” he said. “And we’re in a drought.”

He turns around and looks for another route. There are other sections where bridges once crossed, but no longer exist. Some of the roads are deeply rutted, punishing spines and vehicle suspensions even at 10 mph. In other sections, pines boughs slap both sides of the truck. There does not seem to be anyone else for miles, although some whitetail deer dart across the roadway and there are plenty of animal tracks.

The road cuts through sections charred in a huge forest fire in June, with grass already growing and some pines showing tufts of green at their tops. In other areas, a stretch of short trees show where the forest continues to recover from a hot wildfire a decade ago.

Tire tracks seem to show that not everyone follows the rules on ATVs. Howell visits two rare wetland areas, one close to the road, another invisible from a distance. The one close to the road is marred by deep ruts across the spongy mud, despite signs stating “no vehicles” and the construction of barriers along the route to protect the habitat.

Tale of two spungs

The wetlands have been in place since the end of the last ice age. Called a “spung” for an ancient word for a purse or pocket, they are shallow depressions that hold groundwater.

In one, close to the road, there are exposed areas of black mud and deep ruts, along with marks through the woods where vehicles avoided the barriers. In the other, golden grass blows in the wind, and the spung is covered with dense moss. No mud is visible.

Druding and Demsey say they wholeheartedly agree that the spungs, wetlands and other sensitive areas must be protected. Druding said members of his group helped put barriers in place.

They disagree that shutting down roads is the way to protect them. Most people using the back sections of the park rely on the existing roads, Druding said. The Batona Trail runs more than 50 miles, much too far to hike in a day, and hunters, anglers and canoeists use the roads regularly as part of their use of the park.

Areas of agreement

In 2017, the Pinelands Commission approved a resolution designating which roads could be used within the forest. At the time, DEP officials said the resolution was based on obsolete maps and was not a definitive guide.

But Howell doesn’t like the current permit proposal, which he sees as creating classes of users of the forests. Still, he believes there should be some means of increasing funding for the park, which could help fund improvements to the roads, or at least some basic maintenance, and fund additional patrols and enforcement.

Druding is also skeptical of the state’s proposal, although he focused on the additional costs to the public. While there may be individual vehicle operators tearing through wetlands and running down endangered plant species, Druding said he does not know anyone advocating for a free-for-all in the state lands.

The question is how best to keep drivers safe and protect sensitive areas, while still allowing access to land that is owned by the public.

“I think there is a potential compromise,” Druding said. “There are absolutely things that we agree on. We both agree there needs to be stepped-up enforcement efforts.”

On Friday, Druding took his own trip through the park, spending about three hours and covering 35.6 miles. That's about how long it takes to dive from Cape May to the New York border on the Garden State Parkway, depending on traffic.

"During that time, I did not see one other human being or car. Not one," he said.

Wharton State Forest is bigger than Shenandoah National Park, Howell points out, where there is essentially a single road for vehicles, 105 miles of Skyline Drive. He says other parks have far less than the hundreds of miles of road access that exist in Wharton.

There are about 25 million people living in driving distance of Wharton, Howell said. The DEP estimates about 800,000 visit Wharton State Forest a year. Of that, most stay close to the swimming areas at Atsion, the campgrounds or visit Batsto Village.

Only a small percentage of visitors venture along the dirt roads. But even at 1%, that is still about 8,000 cars, Druding said.

“That’s still a lot of people who want to access the less populated areas,” he said.

Those heading out should know what they’re getting into, he said.

“Not every road should be attempted in a Ford Taurus.”