ATLANTIC CITY — Tom Foley read from a list of names of those lost at sea.

A crowd of more than a hundred people, their heads bowed, listened silently. The only sound — aside from his voice and diners off in the distance enjoying a gorgeous Friday night in Gardner’s Basin — was the peel of a bell after the names from each lost ship were read.

When Foley got to the crew of the Hacksaw, he began to cry.

And from the crowd came words of support from his family: “You can do it.”

Foley read the names of Steve Hayes, Jeff Giannini, and Foley’s brother-in-law, Ed “Hacksaw” Peterson, through tears. They were lost at sea during a fishing trip on Aug. 20, 1999, and only the body of Giannini was recovered in the ensuing weeks of intense searching by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Twenty-four years later, those three and 27 other local fishers, boaters and Coast Guard members who were lost at sea since 1932 now have their names forever etched on two monuments that reside at historic Gardner’s Basin, a hidden gem in the seaside resort and a home for many fishers, boaters and their vessels.

“It’s overwhelming to see this after 24 years. It’s amazing,” said Foley, 73, of the city.

The 45-minute ceremony followed a Mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church. At the monument site, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and former Atlantic City mayor and current Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic, were among the speakers, including members of Peterson’s family. Last Salute Military Funeral Honor Guard was there to do a bell-ringing, cannon and rifle volleys and the playing of taps on the trumpet. The Coast Guard also did a flyover in one of its rescue helicopters.

Every year, except when the height of the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to gather, families would reunite at Gardner’s Basin to remember the lives lost and share their grief.

“Every year getting to be with everybody, it just makes it that much better to keep their memory alive and see everyone. It’s heart-warming,” said Kathy Peterson, Ed Peterson’s widow.

A place for the lost

The Hacksaw shared its moniker with its owner, Ed Peterson, “because he had that voice,” Foley said with a laugh.

Peterson, of Absecon, and his crew that consisted of Giannini, of Galloway Township, and Hayes, of Atlantic City, went out on a fishing trip. On Aug. 20, 1999, the 23-foot Hacksaw apparently sank as the trio was returning home.

Rescue crews spent about a week on the sea and in the air looking for any sign of the Hacksaw or those on board.

“We were able to put a flotilla out there, and we found one body, Jeff Giannini,” Foley said, adding that former President Donald Trump, who used to own a marina in Gardner’s Basin, supplied the search crews with food and fuel during that time.

Foley couldn’t remember how many boats were out searching for the crew. But the seas were rough, and Foley was up in one of the Coast Guard helicopters over the ocean.

“And it just goes on from there,” Foley said. “All the people that we knew that were lost at sea. (Their families) contacted us, and that’s how it’s been going on.”

Atlantic City resident Stephen Jones, who was friends with Peterson, and Foley wanted to honor the crew but also saw an opportunity for something much bigger. Jones spent months at city and county libraries going through newspaper archives to find other reports of boaters lost at sea. He also got the help from longtime Press fishing columnist Michael Shepherd, who put out an alert for families who would like to see loved ones honored.

The first monument to go up was a plaque at Fisherman’s Park at Rhode Island and Melrose avenues. But Jones said not everyone would see it, except for maybe one day a year when the families would gather.

So on Aug. 19, 2016, the first of the two monuments in Gardner’s Basin was dedicated to replace that plaque. As more names came forward, bringing the total of the known lost at sea to 30, a second monument was created and placed by the first monument.

“It gives a place for people to go,” said Jones, 70. “Unfortunately, there are names on that memorial that were lost at sea that they were never recovered, so there was nowhere for the family to go except for here. They don’t just come the one day of the year, they come throughout the year.”

Alyssa Scull, Peterson’s daughter, shared her appreciation to the crowd for the support they and the others families have gotten over the years, and to the recent wave of donors who helped make the second monument possible. She is grateful for the opportunity to gather every summer, which helps the healing process.

“We can always talk to our loved ones when we look out at that peaceful, glistening waves, and that to me brings my heart closer to my dad whenever I’m out here by the water,” Scull said to the crowd. “He certainly lived life to the fullest.

“... None of us know what each day will bring our way, but like ‘Hacksaw,’ do what makes you happy without regret.”