Locals look back at 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and see hope for the future

Instead, the event remained a peaceful and emotional moment, finished with a prayer circle in the intersection in which township police officers joined hands with the protesters.

For Middle Township resident Anthony Anderson, that moment seemed to change everything.

“I feel like the local officers that did show up, they were there not only to make sure that nothing went wrong but to show their support,” Anderson said. He was not there at the protest, but he saw the video and images afterward and saw it as pointing to a way forward.

Floyd died May 25, 2020. Angry protests quickly spread across the country, reacting not only to a single death but calling for a new effort against racism and bigotry. Some locals interviewed for this story see reasons for hope that things will continue to improve.

In the summer of 2020, Anderson helped found the Progressive Black Initiative of Whitesboro, which sponsored weekly events at the Martin Luther King Center in that section of Middle Township. It continues to work on community service projects. Next up is a family fun night at the MLK center, planned with the township Recreation Department and sponsored by local businesses.

One of the strongest legacies of 2020, Anderson said, was the connections forged with police and local government officials. That may seem counterintuitive for a time seen as one of the most contentious since the 1960s.

“They were all humanized and made more approachable,” Anderson said. He said law enforcement officers and elected officials used the moment to build new bridges and find new ways to support community members.

In September of that year, Middle Township formed the Law Enforcement Community Engagement Committee, which grew out of the summer protests, as a way to deepen connections in the community. Anderson was among the appointed members.

Another township resident, Crystal Hutchinson, helped organize several marches that summer, including in Wildwood and Cape May.

Like Anderson, she spoke highly of Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Middle Township police Chief Christopher Leusner, saying they were willing to listen. She also mentioned Dekon Fashaw in Cape May. He was not yet chief when he was at the Cape May march in 2020, but later became the resort city’s first Black police chief.

Contacted later, Leusner sought to spread the credit throughout the department. That included citing Capt. William Adams, the incident commander in Rio Grande.

“I think our officers did a very good job. They were fair and respectful and sought to keep everyone safe,” he said. When people are willing to listen and are trying to make things better, “I think you’re always going to find a partner in the Middle Township Police Department.”

He said the police officers and the protesters are all part of the same community. Leusner said his department was criticized for closing the busy intersection for the protest, but he stands by the decision.

“We’re all in this together,” he said.

Not everyone welcomed the marches and protests in 2020.

As protesters marched down the Wildwood Boardwalk, several people yelled their disapproval or displayed it in hand gestures, and there were incidents in Cape May in which business owners shouted at the marchers.

But others joined the march as it made its way along that city’s Promenade.

In 2021, Hutchinson helped organize another march in Cape May, this one for gay rights. She said the gay community came out strongly for the Black Lives Matter events, and she wanted to show support as well. She sees the movements as fundamentally connected.

“There’s an intersectionality between the struggle for Black and brown people and the struggle for the queer community as well,” she said.

Kaleem Shabazz, an Atlantic City councilman who was involved in the Civil Rights Movement as a teenager, sees the marches of 2020 as part of the continuum of civil rights efforts. He said they reinvigorated the civil rights and social justice movements in the United States.

He believes those efforts today are wider than they were in years past, involving a greater percentage of people from different ethnicities and backgrounds. That includes people who did not march or otherwise get involved, but began thinking about questions of race and justice more deeply.

“For us to move past the problems that we have, it has to be a multiracial and multigenerational effort,” Shabazz said. “Something has happened that is not going to go back to the way it was.”

He said the murder of Floyd while other officers watched has galvanized people in a way that has not happened for decades.

In South Jersey, the movement created some clashes, and even destruction. During a march in Wildwood, passersby yelled out support for police, even as local officers sought to keep the two groups separate, and some used rude language to taunt the crowd.

In Atlantic City, after a protest on May 31, 2020, rioters destroyed storefronts and stole items from businesses. Seventeen people were arrested.

In cities across the country, police and protesters clashed, sometimes for nights on end, with stabbings and other violence reported. There were also cases where police shot protesters, and incidents of violence against protesters were seen as well.

An independent report found that in 93% of demonstrations connected to the Black Lives Matter movement, there was no violence or destructive activity. Still, many see the demonstrations as violent and the movement dangerous. In comments made at a Homeland Security Committee hearing and emailed to district residents, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, questioned why Black Lives Matter and Antifa were not included by name in a report on domestic terrorism.

Hutchinson decried the violence and destruction that took place around the country. She said the work continues.

In separate interviews, Hutchinson and Shabazz said the next steps include continuing to work toward justice, which they said includes making it easier to vote.

“I am very optimistic. We have to realize that we are not perfect, that we have ideals we have to strive for and to realize that we can do better,” Shabazz said. “I see things changing. It’s not overnight like it is on television.”

