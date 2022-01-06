 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Locals indicted on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Locals indicted on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots

James Douglas Rahm, formerly of Atlantic City, is pictured at the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the Capitol.

 U.S. Attorney’s Office, provided

Rahm on Capitol riot involvement: 'I don't know what made me do it.'

Two locals have been indicted for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. 

• James Rahm, a former Atlantic City resident, was charged with tampering with a witness, victim or informant; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The case is still in federal court.

• Robert Lee Petrosh, of Mays Landing, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. The case is still in federal court. Steven Petrosh Jr., Petrosh's attorney, said he is working on a plea deal with the government.

