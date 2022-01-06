Locals indicted on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two locals have been indicted for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

• James Rahm, a former Atlantic City resident, was charged with tampering with a witness, victim or informant; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The case is still in federal court.

• Robert Lee Petrosh, of Mays Landing, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. The case is still in federal court. Steven Petrosh Jr., Petrosh's attorney, said he is working on a plea deal with the government.

