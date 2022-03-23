VX-23 military aircraft may have caused Tuesday's sonic boom

It is possible that a military testing exercises caused a sonic boom to be heard in parts of South Jersey on a calm Tuesday.

Reports on social media came in Tuesday around 4 p.m., with people saying they heard a loud boom across the area.

"Anybody else hearing the loud bangs in South Jersey? Sounds like sonic booms, but we've now heard three or four booms three separate times," Dan Forshaw, a Somers Point resident, said on Twitter at 4:14 p.m.

Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 aircraft, known as VX-23, based at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland "may" have been the cause of the boom, according to Patrick Gordon, Public Affairs Officer for the station.

The air station is roughly 90 miles to the southwest of Cape May City.

VX-23 aircraft flew along a "test track" that is over the open water at least three miles from South Jersey south to Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

Loud booms have occurred in the past that were not related to earthquakes, and for some of those, no cause was determined. The most recent was on Feb. 10, where loud booms caused minor damage and were heard up and down the Jersey Shore.

Sound waves typically travel upward in the atmosphere under “standard atmospheric conditions,” or a decrease in temperatures with height. However, there were increases in temperatures with height in the mid-levels of the atmosphere Tuesday. This acts as a wall — sound waves trying to escape upward will be bounced back toward the surface.

“If an aircraft is flying at higher altitudes, the wave can carry inland for some distances and on occasion has, as far west as Hammonton, which has often reported rattled windows,” said Jim Eberwine, a retired Marine, meteorologist and emergency manager for the city of Absecon.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

