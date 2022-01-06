Locals accused in Jan. 6 unrest have gone quiet

A Cape May County man charged by Capitol Police with unlawful entry did not respond to a request for interview this week, either.

In an interview last year, Leonard Guthrie Jr., of Middle Township, said he did not enter the Capitol but did cross into a restricted area. His charges are less serious than those filed against Rahm and Petrosh. Last year, Guthrie decried the destruction that took place inside the Capitol.

“This wasn’t about going in and destroying the building,” Guthrie said. “It had nothing to do with that. I have nothing to say about that other than they shouldn’t have done that. That was wrong. That was stupid.”

Guthrie said last year he was heartbroken when he learned of the death of Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran and Trump supporter shot by a Capitol Police officer as she entered the building.

His father, also a Middle Township resident, took a message for Guthrie on Wednesday, saying it would be up to his son to decide whether to speak with a reporter. Leonard Guthrie Sr. said his son had a difficult time over the past year, describing him as a good and honest man.

“He was charged with something he never should have been charged with,” he said.

