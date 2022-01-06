Locals accused in Jan. 6 unrest have gone quiet

In the weeks following the storming of the Capitol in Washington last year, several local participants facing charges spoke with reporters about their motivations and their experiences.
As lawmakers readied to certify the electoral vote from 2020, usually a ceremonial and uneventful day, thousands gathered in Washington for a rally that included comments from Republican President Donald Trump, who called on Vice President Mike Pence to reject Democrat Joe Biden’s election win.
Later that day, part of the crowd near the White House marched to the Capitol, and some pushed through police barricades and smashed their way into the building. The nation and the world saw scenes of representatives spirited from the Rotunda and battles between Capitol Police and Trump supporters.
A year later, the local participants who face charges connected to the events seem to have gone quiet.
An attorney representing Robert Lee Petrosh, of Mays Landing, told The Press of Atlantic City he was working on a plea deal with federal authorities. There was no response to a call this week requesting an interview with Petrosh.
Petrosh was charged with entering a restricted building, impeding government business, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct with the intent to impede a session of Congress and demonstrating within the Capitol building. In December, federal authorities added charges accusing him of taking two microphones from a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Attempts this week to reach James Douglass Rahm Jr., identified as an Atlantic City resident in federal documents, were unsuccessful. He and his son, James Douglas Rahm III, were charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and demonstrating at the Capitol.
In March, the elder Rahm told The Press he was caught up in the passion of the moment when he entered the Capitol.
“I don’t know what made me do it,” he said at the time. “It happened, and I’m very sorry it happened. That’s our Capitol. No matter what you believe, that shouldn’t happen.”
Rahm’s case received additional attention because he reportedly posted on Facebook that he urinated in Pelosi’s office. In an interview last year, he denied that he did so, saying he was trying to impress someone with the post.
Rahm said he no longer lives at the Atlantic City address, that he moved back to his hometown of Philadelphia. He said his business was badly hurt by the charges and he planned to move to Florida to make a fresh start.
His Facebook account, which figures prominently in the complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, appears to have been deleted. Several phone numbers in Philadelphia and Atlantic City listed under his name are disconnected, including a business line.
Eventually, a grandchild of the suspect's mother's friend reported the New Jersey man to the FBI.
A Cape May County man charged by Capitol Police with unlawful entry did not respond to a request for interview this week, either.
In an interview last year, Leonard Guthrie Jr., of Middle Township, said he did not enter the Capitol but did cross into a restricted area. His charges are less serious than those filed against Rahm and Petrosh. Last year, Guthrie decried the destruction that took place inside the Capitol.
“This wasn’t about going in and destroying the building,” Guthrie said. “It had nothing to do with that. I have nothing to say about that other than they shouldn’t have done that. That was wrong. That was stupid.”
Guthrie said last year he was heartbroken when he learned of the death of Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran and Trump supporter shot by a Capitol Police officer as she entered the building.
His father, also a Middle Township resident, took a message for Guthrie on Wednesday, saying it would be up to his son to decide whether to speak with a reporter. Leonard Guthrie Sr. said his son had a difficult time over the past year, describing him as a good and honest man.
“He was charged with something he never should have been charged with,” he said.
A conversation between family friends led to the arrest this week of a Mays Landing man for …
A listing of those charged in the incursion into the Capitol includes hundreds of names, including 22 who either live in New Jersey or were arrested in the state.
The list includes names from around the country, facing charges ranging from entering a building without lawful authority to violence. The FBI continues to search for others, including some who allegedly attacked law enforcement officers or targeted members of the media for attack.
