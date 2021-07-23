 Skip to main content
Local young athletes unleash skills after COVID hiatus and talk Olympics
Did you know that there are 72 countries that have never won an Olympic medal?

Local sports camps recently welcomed back young athletes, and just in time for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Many of the aspiring competitors said they will turn their attention to the pinnacle of sporting prowess to see if they have what it takes.

The Olympics, being held in Japan after a one-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are facing challenges. Already, more than two dozen athletes have tested positive for the virus, including three in the Olympic Village.

Young athlete Jayden Grajalas, who spent a recent afternoon at a youth soccer camp in Ocean City, said despite the lack of spectators during the Games, fans will still be cheering from afar.

“I like to keep up with the soccer events during the Olympics. My favorite athlete is James Rodriguez. He used to play for Colombia, and now he plays for Everton. Even though they are not having spectators, fans are still going to be cheering their team on social media,” Grajalas said as the Ocean City Nor'easters began their warm-ups on Richard Grimes Field.

Founded in 2005, the Nor’easters’ Summer Vacation Soccer Camps have provided young players with the opportunity to interact with, and learn from, the players and coaches of the South Jersey professional soccer team. Head coach and native Englander Marcus Littlefield shared that over 15 years of the Nor'easters existence, he has watched soccer grow increasingly in interest and engagement.

"When I first moved here, people didn’t watch soccer, the Premier League or the Champion League. Now everyone is engaged and the sport grew," Littlefield said. "I don’t really keep up with the Olympics, but one big thing for me is the European Football Championship. Being from England, getting to the finals is a really big thing, we’ve never gotten into the finals in my lifetime."

To other young athletes and their coaches, it's about measuring yourself against the best that matters.

Outside the Atlantic City Boathouse early Wednesday morning, aspiring rowers from Stockton University's youth rowing camp ate breakfast. The program is free and provides an opportunity for underserved Atlantic City middle school students to learn the sport under expert guidance.

Eleven-year-old rower Irene Scott shared why she decided to begin rowing. “My sister did rowing in high school, and I wanted to try it, and beat her."

Wesley Ng, women's rowing coach at the University of Pennsylvania, visited the camp and spoke to the team as they ate, encouraging them and preparing them for their day out on the water.

Afterward, he reflected on the unusual start of the Olympics and the challenges the athletes will face staying healthy.

"It’s going to be strange for Olympic athletes to not perform in front of their friends and family. It’s a difficult situation. It seems like every day things are changing. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope they can keep everything under control in Tokyo,” said Ng.

Other novice rowers shared their favorite Olympic events.

“I like to watch the ice skating events during the Olympics,” said Dulce Santiago.

Savannah Daze, 11, didn't really have a comment on the Olympics, but offered her description of crew: "Fun, amazing, pain.”

