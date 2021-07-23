Local young athletes unleash skills after COVID hiatus and talk Olympics

"When I first moved here, people didn’t watch soccer, the Premier League or the Champion League. Now everyone is engaged and the sport grew," Littlefield said. "I don’t really keep up with the Olympics, but one big thing for me is the European Football Championship. Being from England, getting to the finals is a really big thing, we’ve never gotten into the finals in my lifetime."

To other young athletes and their coaches, it's about measuring yourself against the best that matters.

Outside the Atlantic City Boathouse early Wednesday morning, aspiring rowers from Stockton University's youth rowing camp ate breakfast. The program is free and provides an opportunity for underserved Atlantic City middle school students to learn the sport under expert guidance.

Eleven-year-old rower Irene Scott shared why she decided to begin rowing. “My sister did rowing in high school, and I wanted to try it, and beat her."

Wesley Ng, women's rowing coach at the University of Pennsylvania, visited the camp and spoke to the team as they ate, encouraging them and preparing them for their day out on the water.

Afterward, he reflected on the unusual start of the Olympics and the challenges the athletes will face staying healthy.