Several local women's clubs honored students who were chosen to attend the New Jersey State Federation of Women's Clubs' Girls Career Institute program, which provides a "mini-college experience" for high school juniors.
The girls were honored during a May 17 reception for the Southern District of NJSFWC, which includes Absecon, Cape May, Hammonton, Marmora, Millville, Ocean City and Vineland. The event was hosted by the Millville Woman's Club, located at 300 E. St. in Millville.
The Girls Career Institute program is funded by local clubs, and students must apply for the program. Students are selected based on their interests, community service and participation in school activities.
The recipients will get to stay at Douglass Residential College on the Rutgers University Campus during a week in June and attend lectures and workshops by successful women in various careers. For more information on the New Jersey State Federation of Women's Clubs, visit njsfwc.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
