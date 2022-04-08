Local towns receive Community Development Block Grants

Hammonton has received $400,000 in state Community Development Block Grants for Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at Hammonton Lake Park.

The town was one of 14 funding recipients in The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area during this round.

On Friday, the state Department of Community Affairs announced the awarding of $6.6 million in Small Cities Community Development Block Grants to municipalities and counties in New Jersey. The 22 grants are going to 17 municipalities in seven counties.

“Governor Murphy and I are focused on strengthening New Jersey from the inside out through investments in core areas that impact all people’s lives,” Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA commissioner, said in a statement. “The Small Cities grants support this mission by helping our smaller communities provide decent housing, a suitable living environment, infrastructure improvements, and economic opportunities, especially for low-income and moderate-income people.”

Awards in this year’s application cycle will provide money for projects such as improvements at parks, recreation facilities and municipal buildings to make them more accessible to people with disabilities; upgrades to water supply facilities and infrastructure; and the moderate rehabilitation of housing for low- and moderate-income residents, according to the DCA.

Other area organizations and towns to receive grants include:

$400,000 to remove mobility barriers at Kiwanis Community Park in Cape May

$396,200 to remove mobility barriers at Frank LoBiondo Sr. Park, Carmel Park and Eugenia Johnson Memorial Park in Deerfield Township

$163,000 for the rehabilitation of 12 housing units in Deerfield Township occupied by low- and moderate-income residents

$399,600 to remove mobility barriers at the Dennis Township municipal building

$163,000 for the rehabilitation of 12 housing units in Downe Township occupied by low- and moderate-income residents

$163,000 for the rehabilitation of 12 housing units in Fairfield Township occupied by low- and moderate-income residents

$397,300 to remove physical barriers that prevent handicapped access to the Fairfield Township municipal building

$400,000 to mitigate flooding in the Villas section of Lower Township by replacing storm drainage facilities on Cloverdale, Evergreen, Spruce and South Ocean avenues

$163,000 for the rehabilitation of 12 housing units in Middle Township occupied by low- and moderate-income residents

$144,000 for the removal of architectural barriers at the Middle Township municipal building to make the facility ADA compliant

$163,000 for the rehabilitation of 12 housing units in Upper Deerfield Township occupied by low- and moderate-income residents

$400,000 for ADA improvements at the Seabrook Recreation Complex and Sunset Lake Playground in Upper Deerfield Township

$400,000 for infrastructure improvements to portions of Madison Avenue and Clay Street in Woodbine