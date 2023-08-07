ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey television and film actors are preparing to hold a rally on the Boardwalk amid the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike.

The rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday in front of Kennedy Plaza outside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Philadelphia Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists President Nikki Izanec said.

Izanec said the rally is being held in support of union members who live in South Jersey but work in cities with broad media markets, including Philadelphia and New York. Her chapter covers parts of Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware, Izanec said.

The rally will feature guest speakers, some of whom are union representatives, Izanec said. Local officials also are expected to appear.

"I live in South Jersey, and like many performers, I understand the struggles often commuting back and forth from Philly and New York to work in an industry where the structure has become unsustainable," Izanec said.

The strike began in June amid talks of a three-year contract between the guild and the studios, streaming services and production companies that employ them.

More than 160,000 members have joined the picket line. The local region has just over 3,000 members, Izanec said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

