Local Scout troops showcase their skills at annual Smithville event

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Jersey Shore Council of the Boy Scouts of America sponsored its annual Scout Show, themed “Escape the Great Indoors” at Historic Smithville & Village Greene on Saturday. The outdoor expo showcased scouting activities including archery, map and compass skills, fishing, camping and knot tying. There were also two Pinewood Derby tracks, one for cars and one where visitors could make and race cars made from vegetables.
“The main purpose of the Scout Show is to share with our community the skills development and outdoor fun that scouting has to offer,” event co-chair Frank Britt said. “After this past year, it is time to ‘escape the indoors,’ and scouting is all about the outdoors.”
“This was a great opportunity to highlight scouting activities to the public,” BSA District Executive Sharon McKenna said. “We were able to answer questions and enroll any child who expressed an interest in joining a Scout unit.”
Cub Scout, Scouts BSA, Sea Scout and Venturing units are for boys and girls ages 6 to 20.
Those who signed up were entered into a drawing to win a free week at the Jersey Shore Council Camp this summer.
Robert Knaak, 13, of Egg Harbor Township Troop 94, shows off his archery skills.
