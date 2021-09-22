Local schools crack down on destructive TikTok trend

"This (the repairs) will take time and money as materials need to be ordered and shipped," Conner said. "There will be several bathrooms open that all students will have to go to where we will have teachers there to monitor activity. As we fix the bathrooms, they will reopen again, but for now some will remain closed for some time for repair work."

Conner is asking parents to discuss the potential consequences of the challenge with their children.

"If they share anything with you that can help find out who came to school to disrespect and destroy, please ask them to share confidentially with their assistant principal," Conner said. "I will assure you that we will continue to investigate this matter and get to the bottom of this terrible challenge."

While social media spawned the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise money for Lou Gehrig's disease research, it also led to a rash of poisonings several years ago when teenagers swallowed pods of laundry detergent for the “Tide Pods challenge.” The latest trend follows closely after a viral challenge to walk on stacks of milk crates.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Caesars Entertainment donates $10,000 to Egg Harbor Township food bank Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City hosted a volunteer day Thursday and donated $10,000 to t…

A spokesperson said TikTok was removing “devious licks” content and redirecting hashtags and search results to its guidelines to discourage the behavior, adding it doesn't allow content that "promotes or enables criminal activities."