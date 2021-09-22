Local school districts cracking down on destructive Tik Tok trend

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A new trend on the social media app Tik Tok has caused a wave of vandalism at several high schools in the region.

The "devious lick" trend encourages kids to steal items from schools and destroy property.

At Egg Harbor Township High School, Principal Patricia Conner said the school experienced vandalism in bathrooms last week.

"On Wednesday we had some destruction of toilets, sinks, towel dispensers, hand sanitizing and soap dispensers," Conner said in a note home to parents. "We had to lock a bathroom so that we could assess and report a need for repairs," Conner said. "(On) Friday, students went into half of our bathrooms (both male and female) and vandalized them as well."

Due to the vandalism, several of the school's 18 bathrooms are closed for repairs.

"This (the repairs) will take time and money as materials need to be ordered and shipped," Conner said. "There will be several bathrooms open that all students will have to go to where we will have teachers there to monitor activity. As we fix the bathrooms, they will re-open again, but for now some will remain closed for some time for repair work."

Conner is asking parents to discuss the potential consequences of the challenge with their children.