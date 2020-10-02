Local retailers get creative to save summer, optimistic about fall revenue

To get through the fall, Roger Brangan travels up and down the Jersey Shore as a vendor at different street fairs and fall festivals. But some, if not all, have been canceled this year due to the virus.

Brangan, who owns Pacific Soul, a shop in Ocean City specializing in gifts and garments from Bali and Indonesia, also brought merchandise to the Ocean City farmer’s market each week during the summer. That in turn did well for his business in September, adding that this September may have been better than 2019.

“July and August were down. June was down. But September seems to be right where it needs to be,” he said.

Cathy Schaffer, owner of Bellanova women’s boutique on 96th Street in Stone Harbor, agreed. Despite sales being off 30% to 40% for the summer, September has been an exceptionally good month.

“Our night business was way off,” she said of the summer. “The restaurants were outdoor dining only, and there were no movie theater or bars. The only reason to come to town, I think, was really to get ice cream or takeout food, and then they went back home.”

Many of Bellanova’s customers are older, Schaffer said, and some just simply didn’t come back due to fear over the virus.