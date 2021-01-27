Local residents celebrate the life of 105-year-old Helene Young

Helene Young was born Feb. 18, 1915. Thus, she lived through World War I, the previous century’s pandemic, the Great Depression and World War II.

“Her husband taught her how to drive behind the wheel of a Model A Ford,” said her friend and caretaker Sandy Leary. “ She was an exceptional person who had a very good life.”

Young, 105, of the Cologne section of Galloway Township, died Jan. 14 of congestive heart failure. She was a renowned peace activist and volunteer who was dedicated to keeping alive the memory of her sister, the woman known as Peace Pilgrim.

Born Mildred Lisette Norman, Peace Pilgrim was an American spiritual teacher, mystic, pacifist, vegetarian and peace activist, best known for her long walks, including traversing the length of the Appalachian Trail as well as seven cross-country journeys. After Peace Pilgrim's death in 1981, Young kept her sister's name alive by hosting and organizing events in her honor and advocating for peace. That included collecting funds for the March of Dimes for 40 years.